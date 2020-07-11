comscore LG launches GX soundbar with Dolby Atmos support | BGR India
LG launches GX soundbar with Dolby Atmos support

The brand is expected to launch the soundbar along with the GX Gallery OLED TV series in India later this year.

  Published: July 11, 2020 5:50 PM IST
LG has launched new GX soundbar globally which supports Dolby Atmos. The product will go on sale later this month, and India is part of the list where it will be available. Having said that, LG hasn’t shared price details for the soundbar, which should be available close to the launch date. Also Read - LG लॉन्च कर सकती है सस्ते 5जी फोन, Q Series पर कर रही काम

LG says the soundbar has been designed to fit with the dimensions of its GX Gallery OLED TV series. In terms of the design, the soundbar gets 3.2-cm thickness. This makes sure its length matches with the 65-inch variant of the GX Gallery OLED TV. The soundbar supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X along with HDMI 4K and Dolby Vision. You can even mount the soundbar to the wall. Also Read - Motorola launches first soundbar and home theatre system in India

The soundbar comes bundled with wireless subwoofer and you can connect the speaker using HDMI eARC and Bluetooth. The device also allows you to play audio content in high resolution quality up to 96kHz for playback. LG is yet to launch the GX Gallery TV series in India, and we’re hopeful the brand will introduce the soundbar with the TVs which has been listed on company site as ‘coming soon’. In terms of pricing, expect the OLED TVs to cost over Rs 2 lakh in the market. Also Read - LG K61, LG K51S and LG K41S phones with quad rear cameras unveiled

LG launches K Series smartphones

LG launched its K series with Quad Camera phone, including K61, K51S, and K41S. All the latest phones from the brand offer quad rear cameras as well as a big display. The brand has confirmed that these new LG phones will be available for purchase starting the second quarter of 2020 in America. The LG K series will also be launched in other key markets in Europe and Asia.

The LG K41S packs four cameras, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel, and a 2-megapixel camera. There is also a 2-megapixel macro sensor at the back. On the front, the K41S comes with a 6.5-inch dewdrop notch display and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It offers a 4,000mAh battery, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and DTS: X 3D Surround sound.

Story Timeline

