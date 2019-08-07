comscore LG may launch a triple screen smartphone on September 6
LG may launch a triple screen smartphone on September 6

The latest video from LG shows that its upcoming phone will have two separate screens rather than one single foldable screen, which we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

  Published: August 7, 2019 2:07 PM IST
LG IFA 2019

LG has teased a triple screen smartphone that could make its debut next month. The company has posted a short video on YouTube, which also confirms that the launch will take place on September 6. The video shows that the phone will have two separate screens rather than one single foldable screen, which we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Furthermore, the video suggests that one will be able to use two different apps simultaneously using the two screens. The end part of the teaser also suggested that there could be a third cover display as well. At the moment, the rest of the details are still under the wraps. Besides, the concept seems very similar to the LG V50 ThinQ‘s second screen case accessory, which the company flaunted earlier this year at MWC.

However, the accessory didn’t have the additional screen on its exterior. TheVerge reported that “the device could end up being an accessory for a potential V60 ThinQ.” The company will launch its triple screen LG phone at IFA 2019 press conference in Berlin.

Besides, LG recently launched a new smartphone with military-level durability in its home country. The device is called LG X2 aka LG K30 (2019). It comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button. The handset comes with a 5.45-inch display with HD+ (720 x 1440 pixels) resolution. The device runs Android 9 Pie operating system. It is powered a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset, which is backed by 2GB RAM. The handset comes with 32GB internal storage, which one can expand up to 2TB using a dedicated microSD card.

Watch: Android Q First Look

In terms of optics, customers will get a single 13-megapixel camera on the rear side of the phone. It also offers support for Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF). There is also a single 5-megapixel camera on the front for clicking selfies. It is powered by a 3,000mAh battery under the hood.

The South Korean phone maker is also reportedly planning to launch new M-Series devices in the Indian market. Corroborating through a filing with the KIPRIS, the company has registered to use the name M10 for a future smartphone. Separately, LG is reportedly planning to launch a new M-series in India. Earlier in June, the company introduced its W-series in India that currently includes three devices.

