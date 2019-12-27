LG Neon Plus renders reveal very old design

LG could apparently launch its new flagship, the V60 ThinQ, next year in February during Mobile World Congress (MWC 2020) in Barcelona, Spain. However, that might not be LG’s immediate next phone in the market. The company might launch a new budget smartphone meanwhile, named the LG Neon Plus.

A recently leaked render reveals the design of the LG Neon Plus. The image confirms what looks like a design straight from almost four years ago. This is a questionable choice from LG. Perhaps, the phone is meant to be super affordable and have only the basic necessities of a smartphone. But, even then, there is no need for the device to look like it was pulled straight out of 2016.

LG Neon Plus design

The LG Neon Plus has huge bezels on both the top and the bottom. The bezels on the side aren’t very small either. Even the rear features a simple plain design with the LG branding. There is also an 8-megapixel camera and a single LED flash. One could almost mistake this phone to be a budget device from years ago. The only design aspect that points to this phone being a new device and not a misplaced old render is the dedicated Google Assistant button. The button, on the device’s left edge lies below the volume rockers of the smartphone. A dedicated Google Assistant phone in budget phones wasn’t really a trend back when this design was used.

Other aspects of the LG Neon Plus are a SIM ejector tray on the left edge, and a microUSB charging port on the bottom alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a 5-megapixel camera on the front. This is next to a simple speaker grille. The power button is the only element on the right edge of the phone.

We still do not know about the internal specifications of the phone like the RAM, display size and the battery capacity. These details may be confirmed near to, or on the day this phone will be revealed. The date on the lockscreen in these renders display August 2020. But we think the LG Neon Plus might be revealed at the CES 2020 event next month.