LG patent hints at a smartphone design with penta-camera setup

LG might join Nokia and Xiaomi to launch a smartphone with penta-camera setup.

  • Published: November 8, 2019 2:23 PM IST
LG W30 Review (4)

LG might be working on a smartphone with penta-camera setup. The design of this upcoming device has appeared in the form of patent images filed with the WIPO. The South Korean electronics major filed for this design patent way back in March last year. However, the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) registered the same only on May 11, 2019. The images shared by WIPO show a brand new design language from LG including a penta-camera setup on the back.

The penta-camera setup is rather interesting. There are two cameras placed horizontally while remaining three are stacked vertically. The two cameras placed horizontally also seem to include the flash. Alongside design of five cameras on the back, the images also show other design elements. It is evident that this device is designed to be really slim. The front of the device is also believed to have extremely thin bezels and will have a forehead at the front for dual-selfie camera and earpiece.

Photo: 91mobiles

The patent does not officially confirm that the rear panel has five cameras. One of the vertical cut-out might be meant for rear fingerprint sensor. But LG might be adopting in-display fingerprint sensor like its rivals. The bottom of the smartphone is expected to house a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. “That broken lines depict portions of the smartphone that form no part of the claimed design,” the patent description reads.

There is nothing much to discern in these patent images posted by 91mobiles. There is a possibility that LG is planning to use this design for its upcoming flagship. Since the patent is from early this year, there is even a possibility of the design being ditched by the company altogether. LG is expected to launch its next flagship smartphone either at CES or at MWC next year. We might see this design take form in these flagship smartphones if LG has decided to go ahead with this design language.

  • Published Date: November 8, 2019 2:23 PM IST

