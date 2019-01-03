LG patents a smartwatch with camera; outlines real-world applications

The concept of a smartwatch with a camera isn’t new as we have already seen it on Samsung’s first Gear smartwatch. However, it was the only wearable to come with a camera, and Samsung didn’t put one in the future smartwatches. It, sort of, hints at the fact that we don’t need a camera on a smartwatch, but looks like LG thinks it otherwise. The latest patent from the South Korean company hints at a future smartwatch could feature a camera module.

The patent filed by LG with USTPO (United States Trademark and Patent Office), reveals a “smartwatch and method for controlling the same.” It shows off a couple of designs on how the company will integrate a camera module into a smartwatch. Spotted by LetsGoDigital, (via GSMArena) the patent also has references for “mobile terminal” features, indicating that the smartwatch could come with cellular connectivity as well.

In a way, LG wants to invent a solution to integrate a camera on the smartwatch, along with an option to conveniently adjust the angle without having to turn your wrist in awkward positions to click a photo. The patent also shows a number of diagrams on how the solution will work. Firstly, the smartwatch can have an adjustable wrist band to easily change the angle of the camera.

The second option includes a metal link for the watch band, where one link come with an integrated camera. The third option could be attaching a spring click to that can be placed anywhere on the watch band.

Now, integrating a camera on the wrist is one thing, but what about the real-world application? Besides taking photos of something or someone, the patent also outlines few possible uses. For instance, you can click a photo of your food and track your calorie intake, or you can even use the camera of scan the barcode / QR code when at a department store. It is important to note that a patent filing doesn’t mean that the product will actually make it to the market, but if LG is serious about the tech, we could see the launch later this year.