  LG patents a smartwatch with camera; outlines real-world applications
LG patents a smartwatch with camera; outlines real-world applications

The patent shows different ways in which LG could add a camera to future smartwatches.

  Published: January 3, 2019 11:06 AM IST
The concept of a smartwatch with a camera isn’t new as we have already seen it on Samsung’s first Gear smartwatch. However, it was the only wearable to come with a camera, and Samsung didn’t put one in the future smartwatches. It, sort of, hints at the fact that we don’t need a camera on a smartwatch, but looks like LG thinks it otherwise. The latest patent from the South Korean company hints at a future smartwatch could feature a camera module.

The patent filed by LG with USTPO (United States Trademark and Patent Office), reveals a “smartwatch and method for controlling the same.” It shows off a couple of designs on how the company will integrate a camera module into a smartwatch. Spotted by LetsGoDigital, (via GSMArena) the patent also has references for “mobile terminal” features, indicating that the smartwatch could come with cellular connectivity as well.

In a way, LG wants to invent a solution to integrate a camera on the smartwatch, along with an option to conveniently adjust the angle without having to turn your wrist in awkward positions to click a photo. The patent also shows a number of diagrams on how the solution will work. Firstly, the smartwatch can have an adjustable wrist band to easily change the angle of the camera.

The second option includes a metal link for the watch band, where one link come with an integrated camera. The third option could be attaching a spring click to that can be placed anywhere on the watch band.

LG G7 ThinQ Android Pie update to roll out sometime in Q1 2019

LG G7 ThinQ Android Pie update to roll out sometime in Q1 2019

Now, integrating a camera on the wrist is one thing, but what about the real-world application? Besides taking photos of something or someone, the patent also outlines few possible uses. For instance, you can click a photo of your food and track your calorie intake, or you can even use the camera of scan the barcode / QR code when at a department store. It is important to note that a patent filing doesn’t mean that the product will actually make it to the market, but if LG is serious about the tech, we could see the launch later this year.

  Published Date: January 3, 2019 11:06 AM IST

