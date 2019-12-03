comscore LG patents outward-folding smartphone similar to Huawei Mate X
LG patents outward-folding smartphone similar to Huawei Mate X

  Published: December 3, 2019 7:11 PM IST
South Korea-based LG has patented a new foldable device with an outward-folding design similar to Huaweis Mate X with three cameras on the left side of the screen. The patent diagrams show the device hen unfolded, the cameras can be used for taking selfies and for video recording while they serve as rear cameras when folded, news portal GizmoChina reported on Monday.

It has been reported that the patent was filed back in May 2019 before it was published on November 29. Recently, the company patented a new handset with extendable display that doubles the screen surface. The patent has been registered with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) and was published on November 15 with some sketches.

The phone looks like a standard smartphone, but the screen can be extended to both sides, making the display wider. The device seemed a lot more like an e-reader than a smartphone, it added. LG is also working on a smartphone with a rollable display. As per the sketches of the device on LetsGoDigital, the display is so large that it can be rolled up twice around the device’s housing, and one would be able to roll it out as much as they want.

Last month, a report had come out suggesting that LG might be working on a smartphone with penta-camera setup. The design of alleged upcoming device appeared in the form of patent images filed with the WIPO. The South Korean electronics major filed for this design patent way back in March 2018. However, the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) registered the same only on May 11, 2019. The images shared by WIPO show a brand new design language from LG including a penta-camera setup on the back.

The penta-camera setup is rather interesting. There are two cameras placed horizontally while remaining three are stacked vertically. The two cameras placed horizontally also seem to include the flash. Alongside design of five cameras on the back, the images also show other design elements. It is evident that this device is designed to be really slim.

Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: December 3, 2019 7:11 PM IST

