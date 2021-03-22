comscore LG may close down its mobile business, according to reports
  • Home
  • News
  • LG plans to shut down its smartphone business: Report
News

LG plans to shut down its smartphone business: Report

News

LG had announced at CES 2021 in January that LG’s Mobile category aims to deliver new devices with different form factors that will upgrade the user’s experience. 

LG-Rollable-Phone-1200

LG Electronics will reportedly shut own its mobile communication business instead of selling it. The development comes as negotiations with Germany’s Volkswagen AG and Vietnam’s Vingroup JSC on the possible sale of the smartphone business have reportedly failed, according to Bloomberg, which quoted DongA Ilbo. Also Read - LG G8X Android 11 update could release by June 2021, Wing could get it by 2021-end

Earlier this year, The Korea Herald reported that LG may exit the smartphone business in 2021 after losing about $4.5 billion over the past five years. Also Read - LG W41, LG W41+, LG W41 Pro: Price in India, specifications

The report quoted CEO Kwon Bong-seok who said in a message to staff that regardless, there will no layoffs. Further, the company was said to consider all possible options including sale, withdrawal as well as downsizing of the smartphone business. Also Read - 5 truly wireless earphones to get if you are serious about music

LG last month halted the development of its rollable display smartphone, the LG Rollable that it showcased at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2021 in January. “It is known that the possibility of launching ‘LG Rollable’, which has attracted attention, is also slim,” as per the DongA report.

The highlight of LG Rollable is a resizable screen with a side-rolling display. The smartphone is a part of the company’s Explorer Project. The company had announced at CES that LG’s Mobile category aims to deliver new devices with different form factors that will upgrade the user’s experience.

LG is said to share its decision on the mobile communication business division with its employees in April. To recall, an LG spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge in January, “LG Electronics management is committed to making whatever decision is necessary to resolve its mobile business challenges in 2021.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 22, 2021 3:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 9 series 5G full specs mistakenly leaked by retailer before the launch
Mobiles
OnePlus 9 series 5G full specs mistakenly leaked by retailer before the launch
Call of Duty: Mobile new in-game events, bug fixes and more

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile new in-game events, bug fixes and more

OnePlus 9 with ColorOS 11 confirmed for China, will replace HydrogenOS

Mobiles

OnePlus 9 with ColorOS 11 confirmed for China, will replace HydrogenOS

OnePlus 9R India launch on March 23: Here's what we know so far

Mobiles

OnePlus 9R India launch on March 23: Here's what we know so far

PUBG Mobile crosses 1 billion downloads globally

Gaming

PUBG Mobile crosses 1 billion downloads globally

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

LG will reportedly shut down its smartphone business

Call of Duty: Mobile new in-game events, bug fixes and more

OnePlus 9 with ColorOS 11 confirmed for China, will replace HydrogenOS

OnePlus 9R India launch on March 23: Here's what we know so far

Vivo X60 series cameras to feature Pixel Shift tech from DSLR cameras

Top 5 WhatsApp features to launch in 2021

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update: 3rd anniversary event, Season 18 Royale Pass rewards, cosmetics, download APK, and more

A look at top 5 Chrome Extensions for good discounts on online shopping

Micromax In 1 first impressions: Poco M3 gets a solid competition

Samsung Galaxy A52 first impressions: Unique colour coat, sharp display

Related Topics

Related Stories

LG will reportedly shut down its smartphone business

News

LG will reportedly shut down its smartphone business
LG G8X Android 11 update could release by June 2021

Mobiles

LG G8X Android 11 update could release by June 2021
LG W41, LG W41+, LG W41 Pro: Price in India, specifications

Mobiles

LG W41, LG W41+, LG W41 Pro: Price in India, specifications
Top 5 truly wireless earphones available in India

Features

Top 5 truly wireless earphones available in India
Twitter verification to JioMeet 15 million users: Top tech news today

News

Twitter verification to JioMeet 15 million users: Top tech news today

हिंदी समाचार

...तो अब नहीं आएंगे LG के स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है वजह

Jio 5G Phone और JioBook लैपटॉप जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, सामने आई बड़ी जानकारी

Xiaomi MI 11 Lite का अनबॉक्सिंग वीडियो लॉन्च से पहले आया सामने, मिलेगा 64MP का कैमरा

Vivo V21 SE भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, कम दाम में मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale में मिलेगा बंपर डिस्काउंट, जानिए कब से शुरू हो रही सेल

Latest Videos

Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look

Reviews

Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look
OPPO F19 Pro: Everything You Need to Know

OPPO F19 Pro: Everything You Need to Know
Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates
Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

Hands On

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

News

LG will reportedly shut down its smartphone business
News
LG will reportedly shut down its smartphone business
Call of Duty: Mobile new in-game events, bug fixes and more

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile new in-game events, bug fixes and more
OnePlus 9 with ColorOS 11 confirmed for China, will replace HydrogenOS

Mobiles

OnePlus 9 with ColorOS 11 confirmed for China, will replace HydrogenOS
OnePlus 9R India launch on March 23: Here's what we know so far

Mobiles

OnePlus 9R India launch on March 23: Here's what we know so far
Vivo X60 series cameras to feature Pixel Shift tech from DSLR cameras

Mobiles

Vivo X60 series cameras to feature Pixel Shift tech from DSLR cameras

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers