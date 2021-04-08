LG promises up to three Android OS updates for premium phones, customer support

LG just recently announced that it will completely shut its smartphone business by July 31. While fans are lamenting over once a popular brand’s exit from the smartphone industry, LG has promised that it will continue to provide Android OS updates for some of its devices. Also Read - Here's a look at the now cancelled LG V70, LG Rollable smartphones

LG during its smartphone business exit announcement stated that it will provide service support and software updates for a period of time and it will vary by region. The latest reports on the line now reveal that the Android 12 OS upgrade will be provided for ‘selected models.’ Details about OS updates were spotted by XDA Developers on LG’s South Korean website. Also Read - LG exits the mobile phone market: Here's a look at some of its great mobile phone innovations

The page doesn’t specifically provide any details as to which LG devices will get the OS updates. However, the page do note that it is subject to change depending on product performance, and the update availability will vary by country. The same information was cited on the LG US page as well. Also Read - LG to wrap up smartphone business this July, but its a good news for buyers: Here's why

“LG will work collaboratively with suppliers and business partners throughout the closure of the mobile phone business. Details related to employment will be determined at the local level,” LG US mentioned in its press release.

“Moving forward, LG will continue to leverage its mobile expertise and develop mobility-related technologies such as 6G to help further strengthen competitiveness in other business areas. Core technologies developed during the two decades of LG’s mobile business operations will also be retained and applied to existing and future products,” the company further noted.

As mentioned, there isn’t any specific information on the list of phones that will receive the updates, but reports suggest that the rollout will be based on Google’s distribution schedule. While LG doesn’t have a good track record when it comes to firmware updates, many are skeptical as to whether the South Korean conglomerate will keep its promise. But the good part is consumers will be able to use coupons for free repairs, and service centers will continue repairing phones even after LG’s wind-down of the phone business.

Update: LG has confirmed that it will roll out up to three Android OS updates for G-series, V-series devices, the Wing, and Velvet series which means LG V60, LG V50, LG G8 series, and LG Velvet trio will get update till Android 13.