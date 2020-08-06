comscore LG Q92 with Snapdragon 765G, Android 10 spotted in tests | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • LG Q92 details revealed as phone passes Geekbench testing
News

LG Q92 details revealed as phone passes Geekbench testing

News

LG is likely to launch its mid-range 5G phone in the coming months, as it clears multiple round of certifications.

  • Published: August 6, 2020 8:09 PM IST
LG G8s Thinq 1

LG Q92 has now made its way to Geekbench testing. And now we have clearer details about this device. As per the test results, the phone runs on Android 10 version and powered by Snapdragon 765G processor. This gives us clarity that the Q92 is a 5G phone from the company. The phone has already spotted on the Google Play Console and Bluetooth SIG sites. Also Read - LG Velvet phone with MediaTek Dimensity SoC spotted online

This suggests the launch of Q92 is not that far away. Along with the Google Play console listing, a picture of this smartphone has also been revealed. According to which, the phone will sport a completely new design. Previous leaks suggest, this smartphone will come with a Full HD Plus display, which will have a resolution of 1,080 × 2,400 pixels. The pixel density of the phone will be inches at 420 pixels. Also Read - LG Android 10 update roadmap revealed; roll out starts in February 2020

According to the listing, the phone will have 6 GB RAM, with more variants expected. This LG smartphone will carry a punch hole display in the top corner for the selfie camera. It will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which indicates LG will be using an LCD display. The model number of this phone is LM-Q920N which will support Bluetooth v5.1, as per the Bluetooth SIG database. Also Read - Design patent hints at a LG phone-smartwatch hybrid with a bendable display

If you connect the dots, it’s possible the Q92 will be a mid-range 5G phone that could compete with host of phones like OnePlus Nord and others. Poco is also expected to join the line up. The brand has teased a challenger to the Nord, which could launch in the coming months.

LG launches GX Soundbar in India

LG has launched new GX soundbar globally which supports Dolby Atmos. The soundbar has been designed to fit with the dimensions of its GX Gallery OLED TV series. In terms of the design, the soundbar gets 3.2-cm thickness. This makes sure its length matches with the 65-inch variant of the GX Gallery OLED TV. The soundbar supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X along with HDMI 4K and Dolby Vision. You can even mount the soundbar to the wall.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 6, 2020 8:09 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

24999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G
48MP with Sony IMX586 + 8MP Ultra wide angle lens + 5MP Depth lens + 2MP Macro lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

LG Q92 clears Geekbench tests, spotted running Snapdragon 765G SoC
News
LG Q92 clears Geekbench tests, spotted running Snapdragon 765G SoC
Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

Features

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

Kodak launches new Android TVs in India: Check price, features and more

Smart TVs

Kodak launches new Android TVs in India: Check price, features and more

Asus ZenBook, and VivoBook series laptops with AMD Ryzen 4000 chips

Laptops

Asus ZenBook, and VivoBook series laptops with AMD Ryzen 4000 chips

Windows 10 PCs will soon be able to launch Android apps from mobile

News

Windows 10 PCs will soon be able to launch Android apps from mobile

Most Popular

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

LG Q92 clears Geekbench tests, spotted running Snapdragon 765G SoC

Windows 10 PCs will soon be able to launch Android apps from mobile

Microsoft Teams now supports 20,000 participant for video meetings

iQOO 5 design leaks with Snapdragon 865 5G chip

Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFC variant price, design leaked online

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Related Topics

Related Stories

LG Q92 clears Geekbench tests, spotted running Snapdragon 765G SoC

News

LG Q92 clears Geekbench tests, spotted running Snapdragon 765G SoC
OnePlus Nord gets new OxygenOS update with stability improvements

News

OnePlus Nord gets new OxygenOS update with stability improvements
Xiaomi Redmi 8 and 8A get Android 10-based MIUI 11 update

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8 and 8A get Android 10-based MIUI 11 update
OnePlus Nord to go on its first sale today: Check prices, offers

News

OnePlus Nord to go on its first sale today: Check prices, offers
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G set to launch on August 7: Check details, price

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G set to launch on August 7: Check details, price

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel Payment Bank ने पेश किया शॉप इंश्योरेंस, जानिए क्या लाभ मिलेगा

Jio ने इन रिचार्ज प्लन में किया बदलाव, अब पहले से कम मिलेगा टॉकटाइम

Xiaomi Independence Day Sale में सस्ते में खरीद सकते हैं स्मार्टफोन, मिल रहे कई ऑफर्स

Realme 6i Camera Review : अफोर्डेबल प्राइस पर बेस्ट कैमरा क्वालिटी

भारत में इतने रूपये है Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra 5G की कीमत

Latest Videos

How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

News

LG Q92 clears Geekbench tests, spotted running Snapdragon 765G SoC
News
LG Q92 clears Geekbench tests, spotted running Snapdragon 765G SoC
Windows 10 PCs will soon be able to launch Android apps from mobile

News

Windows 10 PCs will soon be able to launch Android apps from mobile
Microsoft Teams now supports 20,000 participant for video meetings

News

Microsoft Teams now supports 20,000 participant for video meetings
iQOO 5 design leaks with Snapdragon 865 5G chip

News

iQOO 5 design leaks with Snapdragon 865 5G chip
Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFC variant price, design leaked online

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFC variant price, design leaked online

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers