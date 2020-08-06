LG Q92 has now made its way to Geekbench testing. And now we have clearer details about this device. As per the test results, the phone runs on Android 10 version and powered by Snapdragon 765G processor. This gives us clarity that the Q92 is a 5G phone from the company. The phone has already spotted on the Google Play Console and Bluetooth SIG sites. Also Read - LG Velvet phone with MediaTek Dimensity SoC spotted online

This suggests the launch of Q92 is not that far away. Along with the Google Play console listing, a picture of this smartphone has also been revealed. According to which, the phone will sport a completely new design. Previous leaks suggest, this smartphone will come with a Full HD Plus display, which will have a resolution of 1,080 × 2,400 pixels. The pixel density of the phone will be inches at 420 pixels.

According to the listing, the phone will have 6 GB RAM, with more variants expected. This LG smartphone will carry a punch hole display in the top corner for the selfie camera. It will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which indicates LG will be using an LCD display. The model number of this phone is LM-Q920N which will support Bluetooth v5.1, as per the Bluetooth SIG database.

If you connect the dots, it’s possible the Q92 will be a mid-range 5G phone that could compete with host of phones like OnePlus Nord and others. Poco is also expected to join the line up. The brand has teased a challenger to the Nord, which could launch in the coming months.

LG launches GX Soundbar in India

LG has launched new GX soundbar globally which supports Dolby Atmos. The soundbar has been designed to fit with the dimensions of its GX Gallery OLED TV series. In terms of the design, the soundbar gets 3.2-cm thickness. This makes sure its length matches with the 65-inch variant of the GX Gallery OLED TV. The soundbar supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X along with HDMI 4K and Dolby Vision. You can even mount the soundbar to the wall.

