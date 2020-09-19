comscore LG Q31 entry-level smartphone launched | BGR India
LG Q31 entry-level smartphone launched

The LG Q31 is officially launched as an entry-level smartphone that comes with a waterdrop notch design.

  • Published: September 19, 2020 5:56 PM IST
LG, which recently announced the unique LG Wing smartphone, has again expanded its smartphone lineup by making the LG Q31 official. This is an entry-level smartphone that comes carrying modest specifications and an affordable price tag. The features offered by it are no less attractive when compared to other smartphones in the same segment. Also Read - LG Wing smartphone with Dual Rotating Screen officially launched

LG Q31 specifications

The LG Q31 has a waterdrop notch design at the top. At first glance, this smartphone looks similar to the LG K31, which the company released in August. In fact, the specifications also seem identical. It has a 5.7-inch FullVision screen with Panda King Glass screen protection that offers HD+ resolution with dimensions of 147.9 x 71 x 8.7mm and weighs around 145 grams. Also Read - LG Wing design and other details leaked online via images

On the back, this phone has a dual camera mounted horizontally, which consists of a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera. There is also a 5-megapixel camera on the front for taking selfies or video calls. Also Read - LG Wing to have a gimbal motion camera: Everything we know about the futuristic smartphone

The LG Q31 relies on the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. It is combined with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can still be expanded via a microSD card slot up to 2TB. Meanwhile, it packs a 3,000mAh battery which can be charged via a micro USB port.

LG Wing smartphone with Dual Rotating Screen officially launched

Also Read

LG Wing smartphone with Dual Rotating Screen officially launched

The LG Q31 also includes a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm audio jack, a micro-USB port, and a dedicated Google Assistant button. Like other LG smartphone lineups, the smartphone has a military standard MIL-STD 810G, and it runs on Android 10 OS with LG UX 9.1 on top.

Price

The LG Q31 will be up for sale in South Korea starting September 25. However, it is only available in metallic silver color. As far as price is concerned, LG Electronics is selling its new phone with a price tag of 2,09,000 Won (around Rp. 13,000).

  • Published Date: September 19, 2020 5:56 PM IST

Best Sellers