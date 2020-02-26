LG Q51 with triple-camera, Helio P22 SoC launched

LG has launched a new mid-range smartphone in South Korea, called LG Q51. The device shares a similar design footprint as the LG K50s handset, which was released last year in September 2019. As per the report, it seems that the new LG‘s mid-range smartphone will be sold in just the home country of South Korea for now. The device will remain exclusive to LG Uplus, SK Telecom, and KT, which are three network carriers in South Korea.

The LG Q51 will be available in two color options – Moonlight Titanium and Frozen White. The device will go up for sale in the country from today with no further details on availability for other markets. The price of the smartphone is KRW 317,000 (approximately Rs. 18,700). At the moment, it is unknown whether the device will make it to the Indian market.

Features, specifications

In terms of features, the LG Q51 device sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD V-notch screen, and also has the MIL-STD-810G compliant certification. It also ships with the latest Android 10 OS out of the box. The smartphone draws its power from a Mediatek Helio P22 octa-core SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. It also has a dedicated Google Assistant button and microSDXC card slot support, to further expand the storage.

As for photography, LG Q51 features a total of three cameras at the back. That includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also has 1080p video recording support with PDAF. On the front, the device bears a 13-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the V-notch.

The LG Q51 smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with stereo speakers support. It also comes with a handful of sensors onboard including, the rear-mounted fingerprint, accelerometer, proximity, and compass. Connectivity options of the LG Q51 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, dual-frequency GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port for charging.