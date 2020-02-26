comscore LG Q51 with triple-camera, Helio P22 SoC launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • LG Q51 with triple-camera, Helio P22 SoC launched: Price, features
News

LG Q51 with triple-camera, Helio P22 SoC launched: Price, features

News

The device shares a similar design footprint as the LG K50s handset, which was released last year in September 2019.

  • Published: February 26, 2020 1:45 PM IST
LG-Q51-launch-main

LG has launched a new mid-range smartphone in South Korea, called LG Q51. The device shares a similar design footprint as the LG K50s handset, which was released last year in September 2019. As per the report, it seems that the new LG‘s mid-range smartphone will be sold in just the home country of South Korea for now. The device will remain exclusive to LG Uplus, SK Telecom, and KT, which are three network carriers in South Korea.

Related Stories


The LG Q51 will be available in two color options – Moonlight Titanium and Frozen White. The device will go up for sale in the country from today with no further details on availability for other markets. The price of the smartphone is KRW 317,000 (approximately Rs. 18,700). At the moment, it is unknown whether the device will make it to the Indian market.

Features, specifications

In terms of features, the LG Q51 device sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD V-notch screen, and also has the MIL-STD-810G compliant certification. It also ships with the latest Android 10 OS out of the box. The smartphone draws its power from a Mediatek Helio P22 octa-core SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. It also has a dedicated Google Assistant button and microSDXC card slot support, to further expand the storage.

As for photography, LG Q51 features a total of three cameras at the back. That includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also has 1080p video recording support with PDAF. On the front, the device bears a 13-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the V-notch.

LG W10 Alpha launched in India at Rs 9,999: Check specifications, features and more

Also Read

LG W10 Alpha launched in India at Rs 9,999: Check specifications, features and more

The LG Q51 smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with stereo speakers support. It also comes with a handful of sensors onboard including, the rear-mounted fingerprint, accelerometer, proximity, and compass. Connectivity options of the LG Q51 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, dual-frequency GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port for charging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 26, 2020 1:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Apple, Johnson & Johnson launch a clinical study on iPhone
News
Apple, Johnson & Johnson launch a clinical study on iPhone
LG Q51 with triple-camera, Helio P22 SoC launched

News

LG Q51 with triple-camera, Helio P22 SoC launched

Airtel new international plans; Check price and details

Telecom

Airtel new international plans; Check price and details

Motorola RAZR First Impressions

Review

Motorola RAZR First Impressions

Realme 6i gets certified by FCC, launch seems imminent

News

Realme 6i gets certified by FCC, launch seems imminent

Most Popular

Motorola RAZR First Impressions

iQOO 3 Review

Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Realme X50 Pro 5G first impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Apple, Johnson & Johnson launch a clinical study on iPhone

LG Q51 with triple-camera, Helio P22 SoC launched

Realme 6i gets certified by FCC, launch seems imminent

Skagen Falster 3 smartwatch launched with Wear OS

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro India launch set for March 5

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

LG Q51 with triple-camera, Helio P22 SoC launched

News

LG Q51 with triple-camera, Helio P22 SoC launched
Best Phone Under 10000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000
LG W10 Alpha launched in India at Rs 9,999: Specifications, features

News

LG W10 Alpha launched in India at Rs 9,999: Specifications, features
LG V60 ThinQ 5G with Android 10 spotted on Geekbench

News

LG V60 ThinQ 5G with Android 10 spotted on Geekbench
LG K61, LG K51S and LG K41S phones unveiled

News

LG K61, LG K51S and LG K41S phones unveiled

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Sale में सस्ते में खरीद सकते हैं आईफोन, पहली बार इस मॉडल पर मिल रहा डिस्काउंट

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: OnePlus, Apple और Samsung के स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Realme 6 सीरीज लेकर आ रहे हैं सलमान खान, मिलेंगे दमदार और 'दबंग' फीचर

Poco X2 स्मार्टफोन एंड्रॉइड-11 ओएस में होगा अपडेट

LG Q51 स्मार्टफोन ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

News

Apple, Johnson & Johnson launch a clinical study on iPhone
News
Apple, Johnson & Johnson launch a clinical study on iPhone
LG Q51 with triple-camera, Helio P22 SoC launched

News

LG Q51 with triple-camera, Helio P22 SoC launched
Realme 6i gets certified by FCC, launch seems imminent

News

Realme 6i gets certified by FCC, launch seems imminent
Skagen Falster 3 smartwatch launched with Wear OS

News

Skagen Falster 3 smartwatch launched with Wear OS
Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro India launch set for March 5

News

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro India launch set for March 5