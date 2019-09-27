comscore LG Q60 with triple-camera, Helio P22 launched in India for Rs 13,490
LG Q60 with triple-camera, Helio P22 launched in India for Rs 13,490

The big highlight of LG Q60 device is its rugged MIL-STD-810G rating and DTS:X 3D Surround Sound technology. The handset offers triple-rear camera setup and waterdrop notch display.

  Published: September 27, 2019 9:12 PM IST
LG has launched the Q60 smartphone in India for Rs 13,490. The big highlight of this device is its rugged MIL-STD-810G rating and DTS:X 3D Surround Sound technology. The handset offers triple-rear camera setup and waterdrop notch display. It will be available in New Moroccan Blue color option in India. Here’s everything you need to know this LG device.

LG Q60: Price in India, availability

The LG Q60 will retail for Rs 13,490 starting October 1. The smartphone will be available through online and offline retail channels across India.

“At LG mobiles our vision is to introduce smart phones based on consumer insights. Globally we have been launching AI enabled smart phones; Q60 is a perfect amalgamation of smart technology & great camera features. I am confident that consumers will appreciate this offering from house of LG mobiles,” said Advait Vaidya, Business Head, Mobile Division LG India.

Features, specifications

The LG Q60 flaunts a 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it packs MediaTek Helio P22 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The handset comes backed by a 3GB of RAM, and 64GB internal storage that is expandable up to 2TB using a microSD card.

For photography, the device is equipped with a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with 5-megapixel wide-angle lens (120 degrees), and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it offers a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Making sure everything ticks is a 3,500mAh battery with standard charging support. For security there’s a fingerprint sensor at the back. There’s also a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side. Other features include DTS: X and MIL-STD-810G rating that helps the device withstand impact, vibration, high temperature, low temperature, thermal shock, and humidity.

Features LG Q60
Price 13,490
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.26-inch HD+
Internal Memory 64GB, 3GB
Rear Camera Triple – 16MP+5MP+2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 3500mAh

  Published Date: September 27, 2019 9:12 PM IST

