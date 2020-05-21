The LG Q61 smartphone has been launched in South Korea. The device falls under the company’s LG Q series. The new handset is basically a global version of LG K61, which was launched alongside the LG K51S and LG K41S phones. These LG smartphones were unveiled back in February this year.

The key highlights of the handset are a big punch-hole display, a quad-camera setup including a 48-megapixel camera, and more. The LG Q61 is being offered in a White color option. It is priced at 369,600 won (approximately Rs 22,740). The handset will go on sale in South Korea from May 29. Read on to find out everything about this handset.

The LG Q61 is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz. LG will sell the device with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The company has given an option to expand the storage by up to 2TB via a microSD card. The latest LG phone sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel offers support for FHD+ resolution.

The LG Q61 comes with a 4,000mAh battery. As for the photography, you get a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It is paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. In terms of connectivity, this LG phone supports LTE, Wi-Fi Dual Band, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for clicking selfies and videos.

LG says that the device features DTS:X 3D Surround Sound for realistic 7.1-channel experience. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security purposes. LG has even added a dedicated Google Assistant button to summon the voice assistant. The LG Q61 ships with MIL-STD-810G standard for durability.