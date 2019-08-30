LG has quietly announced a new smartphone in its home country South Korea. Called Q70, it is a mid-range device with a few interesting features. Read on to find out everything about the new LG Q70.

LG Q70 prices, availability

LG’s new smartphone costs KRW 548,900 in South Korea, which roughly translates to Rs 32,600. It is scheduled to go on sale in the country starting September 6. There’s only one color option, called Mirror Black. There’s however no word on the device’s availability in other markets, including India.

Features, specifications

Among the talking points of the smartphone is the edge-to-edge display on the front. The company achieves this design by opting for a punch-hole camera setup. It flaunts a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080×2310 pixels) display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. A 16-megapixel selfie camera is punched into the top-left corner of the device.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core chipset along with an Adreno 612 GPU. There is also 4GB of RAM, and 64GB internal storage that is expandable up to 2TB using a microSD card.

For photography, the device equips a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 32-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. There’s also a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens (120 degrees), and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 support. For security there’s a fingerprint sensor at the back. There’s also a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side. Other features include Hi-Fi Quad DAC, and DTS: X 3D 3D Cinema Sound support. Another talking point is the MIL-STD-810G rating that helps the device withstand impact, vibration, high temperature, low temperature, thermal shock, and humidity.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C port. On the software front, the device runs Android Pie out-of-the-box.