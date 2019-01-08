comscore
  LG Q9 with Snapdragon 821, 4GB RAM announced in South Korea
LG Q9 with Snapdragon 821, 4GB RAM announced in South Korea

The company has also added the Quad DAC that we first saw in the LG G7 ThinQ last year.

  Published: January 8, 2019 4:51 PM IST
LG Q9

Image credit: LG South Korea

South Korean smartphone maker and electronics giant LG has just announced a new smartphone in South Korea. The new device to launch is the LG Q9, which is essentially a rebranded version of the LG G7 Fit already launched in the international market. Both the devices in question come with similar specifications except different color options. LG has priced the device at KRW 500,000 which amounts to about Rs 31,100 at the time of writing. The LG Q9 is set to launch on July 11, 2019 well in time before the schools start in August.

The device comes with 6.1-inch display with QHD+ resolution and HDR10 panel, GSMArena reports. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. LG has also added a dedicated microSD card slot so that users can expand the storage when required. In terms of software, the device comes with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box with LG Pay support. The Q9 also sports a 16-megapixel camera sensor on the back of the device, and an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front.

Watch: Snapdragon 8cx Always Connected PCs

Talking about the highlights of the device, the company has also added Quad DAC, which we first saw in G7 ThinQ last year. The DAC along with Boombox speaker ensures that the device offers good quality audio. In terms of connectivity, the device comes with usual Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM receiver, 4G VoLTE-enabled dual-nano SIM card slots, and USB Type-C port.

Talking about the build of the device, the LG Q9 is both waterproof (IP68) as well as drop-resistant (MIL-STD-810G). It will go on sale in two colors, the New Aurora Black and the New Moroccan Blue. Last but not least, the device comes with a 3,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 charging technology.

