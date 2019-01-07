comscore
LG Q9 key specifications, features revealed via GeekBench listing ahead of official launch

A dated Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset will power the upcoming LG Q9 smartphone.

  • Updated: January 7, 2019 11:18 AM IST
lg-q9-front-leakmrgizmo

Numerous leaks have been surrounding the LG Q9 over the past few weeks. The company is also widely rumored to launch the mid-range smartphone at CES 2019. Among the latest developments, the device has been spotted on Geekbench benchmark database, suggesting that a dated Snapdragon chipset will power the device.

Previous reports claimed that the device could be powered by a 14nm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC; however, the Geekbench listing indicates that the LG Q9 could house a dated Snapdragon 821 chipset. Previous renders asserted that the device could feature a similar design and internals to the LG G7 Fit, and could also be the rebranded version of the same device. The G7 Fit was launched back in August 2017.

LG could unveil the newer version of the LG G7 Fit with identical 6.1-inch LCD display, resolution of 1440×3120 pixels, and the aforementioned Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC aided by 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage. LG could also stuff in the same 3,000mAh battery or a bigger 3,550mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

Watch: LG V30+ First Look

As per the listing, the LG Q9 scored 1,789 in the single-core test, and 3,680 in the multi-core test. The benchmark results clearly suggest that the LG Q9 will not be a performance-oriented smartphone. It might ship with the old Android 8.1 Oreo, instead of the latest Android OS. It will also likely feature a 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is expected to support Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C port, and 4G VoLTE.

Besides, a device named LG Q9 One was recently spotted on Netflix, revealing that it is capable of streaming HD content. It has also appeared on the Bluetooth SIG Certification website with the LM-Q927L model number. It was listed as running Android 9 Pie, and reports suggests that it could be an Android One handset.

  • Published Date: January 7, 2019 11:16 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 7, 2019 11:18 AM IST

