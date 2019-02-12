comscore
  • LG Q9 One Android One smartphone launched: Price, specifications, features
LG Q9 One Android One smartphone launched: Price, specifications, features

The latest Android One smartphone from LG carries a price tag of KRW 599,500 (approximately Rs 37,900) in South Korea.

  • Updated: February 12, 2019 12:32 PM IST
LG Q9 One

Last month, LG launched a rebranded version of the LG G7 Fit, called LG Q9 in South Korea, which the company has already launched in the international market. Now, LG has launched an Android One variant of the same smartphone. The LG Q9 One is a part of Google’s Android One program, and will ship with Android Pie out-of-the-box. However, the LG Q9 runs on the old Android Oreo operating system and offers support for LG Pay.

LG Q9 One price and colors

The latest Android One smartphone from LG carries a price tag of KRW 599,500 (approximately Rs 37,900) in South Korea. The LG Q9 One will be available in a single color only, including Moroccan Blue. Users planning to purchase this handset, can get it on February 15. The handset will be exclusively available on LG U+.

LG Q9 One specifications and features

Under the hood of the LG Q9 One is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 2TB using a microSD card slot. In comparison, the LG Q9 is powered by a Snapdragon 821 SoC. The newly launched LG Q9 One Android One smartphone packs a 6.1-inch display with a resolution of 1440×3120 pixels, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Xiaomi teases a mystery product launch on February 13; likely to be Mijia-branded security cameras

Xiaomi teases a mystery product launch on February 13; likely to be Mijia-branded security cameras

The smartphone is both waterproof (IP68) as well as drop-resistant (MIL-STD-810G). It is reportedly military-grade certified. The LG Q9 One is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, and offers Qualcomm Quick Charge 3 support as well. In terms of camera department, the handset bears a single 16-megapixel rear camera sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, HDR10, and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel shooter.

Furthermore, LG added Quad DAC to the LG Q9, which was first witnessed in G7 ThinQ in the year 2018. The DAC along with Boombox speaker ensures that the smartphone delivers good audio quality. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM receiver, 4G VoLTE-enabled dual-nano SIM card slots, and USB Type-C port.

LG G7 ThinQ

LG G7 ThinQ
Android Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Dual 16MP super wide angle + 16MP standard
LG Q9

LG Q9
Android Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core SoC
16MP standard lens
LG Q9 One

LG Q9 One
Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC
16MP
  • Published Date: February 12, 2019 12:31 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 12, 2019 12:32 PM IST

