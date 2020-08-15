LG Q92 5G specifications and images leaked online

LG is reportedly planning to launch several new mid-range 5G phones. One of these could be the LG Q92 5G, which was recently spotted on Geekbench. The device has also made an appearance on the Google Play Console listing. Now, a new leak gives more information about the upcoming LG phone’s specifications, features the design and the color options. Also Read - LG K31s smartphone passes the FCC with several informative pictures

A tipster with Twitter handle name @yabhishekhd revealed that the LG Q92 5G smartphone will feature a punch-hole display design. The cut out is placed in the center of the screen. At the rear panel, there seem to be four cameras that are accompanied by an LED flash. The leaked image also suggests that the LG Q92 5G smartphone will come in three color options. This includes Ceramic White, Mirror Titanium, and Mirror Red.

LG Q92 5G specifications (leaked)

As for the specifications, the LG Q92 5G is said to come with a 6.7-inch screen. It is likely to offer Full HD+ resolution. The cut-out at the top of the screen could house a 32-megapixel camera for taking selfies or video calls. The quad-camera setup on the back could include a 48-megapixel primary camera. It will reportedly be combined with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The smartphone will weigh around 193 grams and might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. It will support 5G connectivity. The company could launch the handset with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There could also be a fingerprint sensor on the side. It will run the LG UX interface based on the Android 10 operating system. The LG Q92 5G could pack a 4,000mAh battery.