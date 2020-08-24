The LG Q92 smartphone is now official and offers support for 5G. It will be available in three color options, including White, Blue, and Red. The LG Q92 5G price is set at KRW 499,000, which is around Rs 31,160 in India. For the same price, the company will be selling the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is no other configuration. The midrange device will go on sale in South Korea starting August 26. Also Read - LG K31 officially launches with waterdrop notch design and Helio P22 SoC

As of now, there is no word on international availability of the LG Q92. The key highlights of the new LG phone are a Snapdragon 765G chipset, 4,000mAh battery, 6.67-inch display, and more. It comes with feature Military-grade build with MIL-STD-810G certification. The newly launched LG Q92 smartphone even has water/dust resistance. Read on to know more about this handset. Also Read - LG Q92 5G specifications and images leaked online

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

LG Q92 specifications, features

Similar to the LG Velvet phone, the new one is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. It is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The latter is expandable up to 2TB using a microSD card slot. As for the photography session, the company has added a 48-megapixel camera at the back, which is assisted by LED flash. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Also Read - LG K31s smartphone passes the FCC with several informative pictures

It is paired with a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The LG Q92 comes with a 6.67-inch display. There is no AMOLED panel and instead, you get an LCD display. The panel operates at Full HD+ resolution. There is a punch-hole display design. The device comes packed with a 4,000mAh battery. It offers support for 15W charging. The smartphone ships with LG’s UX 9, which is based on Android 10. It comes with the military-grade build as well.