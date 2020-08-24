comscore LG Q92 launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC: Price, full specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • LG Q92 launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC: Check price, full specifications and more
News

LG Q92 launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC: Check price, full specifications and more

News

The LG Q92 5G price is set at KRW 499,000, which is around Rs 31,160 in India.

  • Published: August 24, 2020 4:00 PM IST
LG Q92 (1)

The LG Q92 smartphone is now official and offers support for 5G. It will be available in three color options, including White, Blue, and Red. The LG Q92 5G price is set at KRW 499,000, which is around Rs 31,160 in India. For the same price, the company will be selling the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is no other configuration. The midrange device will go on sale in South Korea starting August 26. Also Read - LG K31 officially launches with waterdrop notch design and Helio P22 SoC

As of now, there is no word on international availability of the LG Q92. The key highlights of the new LG phone are a Snapdragon 765G chipset, 4,000mAh battery, 6.67-inch display, and more. It comes with feature Military-grade build with MIL-STD-810G certification. The newly launched LG Q92 smartphone even has water/dust resistance. Read on to know more about this handset. Also Read - LG Q92 5G specifications and images leaked online

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

LG Q92 specifications, features

Similar to the LG Velvet phone, the new one is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. It is paired with 6GB RAM and  128GB internal storage. The latter is expandable up to 2TB using a microSD card slot. As for the photography session, the company has added a 48-megapixel camera at the back, which is assisted by LED flash. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Also Read - LG K31s smartphone passes the FCC with several informative pictures

It is paired with a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The LG Q92 comes with a 6.67-inch display. There is no AMOLED panel and instead, you get an LCD display. The panel operates at Full HD+ resolution. There is a punch-hole display design. The device comes packed with a 4,000mAh battery. It offers support for 15W charging. The smartphone ships with LG’s UX 9, which is based on Android 10. It comes with the military-grade build as well.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 24, 2020 4:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

LG Q92 launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC
News
LG Q92 launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC
Realme X7 design officially confirmed ahead of September launch

News

Realme X7 design officially confirmed ahead of September launch

OnePlus Nord sale tomorrow on Amazon India at 1PM

News

OnePlus Nord sale tomorrow on Amazon India at 1PM

Motorola Moto G9 launched in India: Check price, specs

News

Motorola Moto G9 launched in India: Check price, specs

OnePlus smartphone with Snapdragon 460 coming

News

OnePlus smartphone with Snapdragon 460 coming

Most Popular

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

LG Q92 launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC

Realme X7 design officially confirmed ahead of September launch

OnePlus Nord sale tomorrow on Amazon India at 1PM

Motorola Moto G9 launched in India: Check price, specs

OnePlus smartphone with Snapdragon 460 coming

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Related Topics

Related Stories

LG Q92 launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC

News

LG Q92 launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC
LG K31 officially launches with Helio P22 SoC

News

LG K31 officially launches with Helio P22 SoC
Best Non-Chinese Mobile Phones in India

Top Products

Best Non-Chinese Mobile Phones in India
LG Q92 5G specifications and images leaked online

News

LG Q92 5G specifications and images leaked online
LG K31s smartphone passes the FCC with several pictures

News

LG K31s smartphone passes the FCC with several pictures

हिंदी समाचार

वनप्लस लॉन्च करेगी सस्ता OnePlus Nord स्मार्टफोन, Snapdragon 460 चिपसेट के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Apple अपने सबसे लोकप्रिय iPhones को कर सकता है डिस्कन्टिन्यू, जानें वजह

Moto G9 स्मार्टफोन 48 MP ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ 11,499 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

Gionee Max स्मार्टफोन की मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस लीक, 25 अगस्त को होगा लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile में आज होगी बड़ी घोषणा, जानें क्या नई चीज हो सकती है शामिल

Latest Videos

Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup
Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review
Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Features

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look

News

LG Q92 launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC
News
LG Q92 launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC
Realme X7 design officially confirmed ahead of September launch

News

Realme X7 design officially confirmed ahead of September launch
OnePlus Nord sale tomorrow on Amazon India at 1PM

News

OnePlus Nord sale tomorrow on Amazon India at 1PM
Motorola Moto G9 launched in India: Check price, specs

News

Motorola Moto G9 launched in India: Check price, specs
OnePlus smartphone with Snapdragon 460 coming

News

OnePlus smartphone with Snapdragon 460 coming

new arrivals in india

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers