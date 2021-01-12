Rollable smartphones are here and has given us a sneak peek at its rollable portfolio for the coming years at . The smartphone called ‘LG Rollable’ was showcased at the beginning and the end of the keynote that highlighted a resizable screen with a side-rolling display. Also Read - CES 2021: Lenovo launches X12 detachable device and 3D smart glasses

Not only that but the South Korean consumer electronics giant also unveiled its virtual human based on .

All roll no specs

LG has not announced any specifications or details about the smartphone but it has said that the company will hold a separate event for the new handset in the first half of the year.

“At LG, we will never stop innovating to bring you more convenience, more entertainment and more ways to keep you safe, so that you can live your lives to the fullest, whatever changes may come,” said “While our approach to life may be different now, we persevere,” said company CEO, Brian Kwon.

LG has said that the rollable smartphone will be its second product under the Explorer Project. It has also announced that LG’s Mobile category aims to deliver new devices with different form factors that will upgrade the user’s experience.

The smartphone maker has already set the wheel in motion in its innovation department with the launch of a dual-screen phone called LG Wing which comes with a rotating screen. This is the first smartphone from the Explorer Project.

LG’s ‘Virtual Human’

LG also introduced ‘Reah Keem’, a virtual human that the company created with artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning technologies.

Designed as a female musician, the AI-based human interface introduced the company’s new CLOi robot that utilizes ultraviolet C light to clean high-touch, high-traffic areas, such as restaurants, hotels and also introduced its new Gram laptop and UltraFine monitor.

In addition to its premium electronics and AI technology, it unveiled services related to its upgraded platform, LG ThinQ, with partnership deals.

LG also unveiled its 2021 TV lineup, including its upgraded Evo TV and QNED Mini LED , as well as new InstaView refrigerators and upgraded PuriCare air purifiers.