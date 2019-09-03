LG set to release its 88-inch 8K OLED TV in global markets in September

LG’s latest 8K OLED TV is all set to hit the European and North American markets this month. To recall, the company first unveiled its 88-inch 8K TV earlier this year at CES 2019. It is already available in South Korea, and now the company is planning to bring the premium TV to 10 nations, including Germany, the UK and the US.

The firm said its latest TV is equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) processor to automatically upgrade lower-resolution content, considering that there is still a limited quantity of 8K content available, Yonhap reports. The product will be on display during the IFA technology show in Berlin. The IFA event is Europe’s largest consumer electronics show, which will kick off from September 6 and end on September 11. The 88-inch LG 8K OLED TV comes with an Ultra HD resolution. It is powered by the company’s second-generation α (Alpha) 9 Gen 2 8K intelligent processor.

It upscales 2 channel audio to virtual 5.1 surround sound, as per the company. Furthermore, LG says that the processor uses AI and deep learning to upscale content to striking 8K-like quality. The 8K TV from LG supports Dolby Atmos too. The giant LG OLED TV also supports automatic low latency mode (ALLM), variable refresh rate (VRR) and enhanced audio return channel (eARC). Additionally, the television will also offer built-in support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa in some markets.

Separately, LG recently launched a new smartphone in its home country South Korea, which is called LG Q70. The handset is priced at KRW 548,900 in South Korea, (approximately Rs 32,600). It is scheduled to go on sale in the country starting September 6. There is only one color option, which is called Mirror Black. There’s however no word on the device’s availability in other markets, including India. The phone offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, 4,000mAh battery, 6.4-inch FHD+ display, triple rear cameras and more.

– With inputs from IANS