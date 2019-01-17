LG smartphone with second screen likely to launch at MWC 2019: Report

Foldable smartphones seem to be the next big thing in the industry. The possible reason that these companies are working on such devices with foldable form-factor is to push the manufacturing material and technology to its limits. A foldable form factor means that the device makers will need to make almost everything inside the body, foldable or at least flexible enough to function without any issue. Once this is achieved, the industry can move ahead with more ambitious and radical designs changes when it comes to the future of smartphones.

It is no secret that LG will be introducing its new high-end smartphone at MWC 2019 in Barcelona next month. Latest rumors give us a glimpse at the possible device, which is now rumored to come with another optional screen attachment support, CNET reports. It’s still unclear if it would be the LG G8 ThinQ or some other new series model (as the successor of LG V40 ThinQ should arrive later this year).

This isn’t the first time that LG is committed to modularity in its G series. About three years ago, the company introduced the concept with the LG G5. While there have been rumors of LG launching a foldable mobile at MWC 2019, this may not be that model. There’s however not much information on the device.

Watch: LG G7+ ThinQ First Look

LG has visibly struggled to differentiate itself in an increasingly competitive segment. Where the likes of Apple, Samsung, and Huawei dominate the sales of premium phones, the likes of OnePlus and other Chinese manufacturers have been coming out with competitive devices of their own. LG, on the other hand, seems to be caught in the middle. The company makes some of the most underrated flagship smartphones in the market, and last year’s LG G7+ ThinQ is one such example.