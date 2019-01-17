comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • LG smartphone with second screen likely to launch at MWC 2019: Report
News

LG smartphone with second screen likely to launch at MWC 2019: Report

News

According to rumors, the next LG flagship smartphone could come with a pair of screens.

  • Published: January 17, 2019 2:30 PM IST
lg-logo-smartphone-bgr-india-1

Foldable smartphones seem to be the next big thing in the industry. The possible reason that these companies are working on such devices with foldable form-factor is to push the manufacturing material and technology to its limits. A foldable form factor means that the device makers will need to make almost everything inside the body, foldable or at least flexible enough to function without any issue. Once this is achieved, the industry can move ahead with more ambitious and radical designs changes when it comes to the future of smartphones.

It is no secret that LG will be introducing its new high-end smartphone at MWC 2019 in Barcelona next month. Latest rumors give us a glimpse at the possible device, which is now rumored to come with another optional screen attachment support, CNET reports. It’s still unclear if it would be the LG G8 ThinQ or some other new series model (as the successor of LG V40 ThinQ should arrive later this year).

LG V40 ThinQ will go on sale from January 20 via Amazon India: Launch offers revealed

Also Read

LG V40 ThinQ will go on sale from January 20 via Amazon India: Launch offers revealed

This isn’t the first time that LG is committed to modularity in its G series. About three years ago, the company introduced the concept with the LG G5. While there have been rumors of LG launching a foldable mobile at MWC 2019, this may not be that model. There’s however not much information on the device.

Watch: LG G7+ ThinQ First Look

LG has visibly struggled to differentiate itself in an increasingly competitive segment. Where the likes of Apple, Samsung, and Huawei dominate the sales of premium phones, the likes of OnePlus and other Chinese manufacturers have been coming out with competitive devices of their own. LG, on the other hand, seems to be caught in the middle. The company makes some of the most underrated flagship smartphones in the market, and last year’s LG G7+ ThinQ is one such example.

You Might be Interested

LG G7 Plus ThinQ

LG G7 Plus ThinQ
Android Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Dual 16MP super wide angle + 16MP standard
  • Published Date: January 17, 2019 2:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XZ4 to feature 21:9 screen
thumb-img
News
Amazon Echo Input launched in India; available for Rs 2,999
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite sued yet again for its Orange Justice dance by the mother of ‘Orange Shirt Kid’
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 update brings January 2019 Android security update

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

LG smartphone with second screen likely to launch at MWC 2019: Report

Vivo V11 Pro successor to launch next month

Apple's foldable iPhone to launch in 2020 with a distinct design: Report

Google Maps update introduces icons for 'Speed Traps', and more

Spotify India launch date could be January 31 report

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

LG smartphone with second screen likely to launch at MWC 2019: Report

News

LG smartphone with second screen likely to launch at MWC 2019: Report
Apple's foldable iPhone to launch in 2020 with a distinct design: Report

News

Apple's foldable iPhone to launch in 2020 with a distinct design: Report
Sony Xperia XZ4 to feature 21:9 screen

News

Sony Xperia XZ4 to feature 21:9 screen
Top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top smartphone deals of the day
Xiaomi schedules an event for February 24 at MWC 2019

News

Xiaomi schedules an event for February 24 at MWC 2019

हिंदी समाचार

म्यूजिक स्ट्रीमिंग प्लेटफॉर्म Spotify भारत में जनवरी अंत तक होगी लॉन्च!

Sony Xperia XZ4 दुनिया का पहला 21:9 एस्पेक्ट रेश्यो डिस्प्ले वाला स्मार्टफोन होगा!

PUBG Mobile 2019 टूर्नामेंट जीतने वाली टीम को ओप्पो देगा 1 करोड़ रुपये

रियलमी की 'Realpublic' सेल में इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेंगे बेहतरीन डील्स और ऑफर्स

फ्लिपकार्ट पर चल रही है iFFALCON TV Days sale : 55-इंच का 4K smart TV मिल रहा है सस्ते दाम पर

News

LG smartphone with second screen likely to launch at MWC 2019: Report
News
LG smartphone with second screen likely to launch at MWC 2019: Report
Vivo V11 Pro successor to launch next month

News

Vivo V11 Pro successor to launch next month
Apple's foldable iPhone to launch in 2020 with a distinct design: Report

News

Apple's foldable iPhone to launch in 2020 with a distinct design: Report
Google Maps update introduces icons for 'Speed Traps', and more

News

Google Maps update introduces icons for 'Speed Traps', and more
Spotify India launch date could be January 31 report

News

Spotify India launch date could be January 31 report