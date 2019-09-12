comscore LG smartphone with rollable display leaked: Expected features, specs
LG smartphone with rollable display in the works: Report

South Korea-based LG is reportedly working on a new smartphone with a rollable display. LG Display filed a patent with the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) in October 2018. This patent was

  • Published: September 12, 2019 12:18 PM IST
LG W30 Review (4)

South Korea-based LG is reportedly working on a new smartphone with a rollable display. LG Display filed a patent with the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) in October 2018. This patent was published in June 2019, and shows seven sketches of a LG smartphone with a rollable display, GizmoChina reports.

As per the renders, shared by LetsGoDigital, the upcoming LG smartphone is quite large. So large in fact that it can roll up twice around the device’s housing. It seems like users will be able to roll out this display as much as they want. The flexible screen has four bending points, so you can also bend the display slightly.

LG smartphone, LG rollable smartphone, LG smartphone with rollable display

Image Credit: LetsGoDigital

When folded, the housing of the phone appears a little bit longer than the screen. This is said to make the display more resistant to impact. There are no buttons or connections visible on the smartphone in this render. The company may launch this device specifically for viewing videos and movies, and also gaming.

Other foldable devices

LG Electronics is a pioneer in rollable displays. At CES 2019 this year, the company showcased and launched the world’s first TV with rollable display. Additionally, Samsung also reportedly obtained a new patent for a phone with rollable display. The company filed the patent the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) on November 28, 2018.

In the meantime, Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is finally available in South Korea after many delays. Even the foldable Huawei Mate X is scheduled to launch sometime in November after many delays.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android Pie
Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display)
Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera)
Battery 4,380mAh

With Inputs from IANS

LG smartphone with rollable display in the works: Report
LG smartphone with rollable display in the works: Report
