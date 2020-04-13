comscore LG Style 3 unveiled with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 in Japan
LG Style 3 unveiled with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 in Japan

LG will release the phone in June and the pricing will be available closer to the release.

  Published: April 13, 2020 3:42 PM IST
LG has quietly launched a new smartphone in Japan called the LG Style 3 (L-41A). The listing is up on LG’s official website. The company will be selling the device via Japanese telecom operator NTT Docomo. LG will release the phone in June and the pricing will be available closer to the release. Also Read - LG Velvet could be a much needed comeback for the South Korean company: Here's why

Some of the big highlights of LG Style 3 is its Snapdragon 845 SoC, which has been an old flagship grade processor for the phones in 2018. Also, the company has used the water and dust proof tech with IP68 ratings along with military grade durability (via FoneArena). Also Read - LG Style3 स्मार्टफोन ड्यूल रियर कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

LG Style 3: Specifications and features

In terms of specifications, the LG Style 3 comes with a 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) FullVision OLED display and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. LG has also added a microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 512GB . Also Read - LG V40 ThinQ update brings March security patch, new features; check out details

The LG Style 3 comes with Android 10 along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, NFC, and USB Type-C port. The highlight of the device is its MIL-STD 810G certification and Water, dust resistant (IP68) rating. Talking about the camera, we get a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with a 5-megapixel sensor. Moving to the front, the device features an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies.

The handset comes with a 3,500mAh battery along with USB Type-C charging support. Other features include a dedicated physical fingerprint scanner at the back and an iPhone-like notch. Interested buyers in Japan will have the option to either get the Aurora White and Mirror Black color option.

