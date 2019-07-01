LG has unwrapped a new smartphone in the US, which is called LG Stylo 5. As the name suggests, the device comes with stylus pen support. It is a successor to the LG Stylo 4 and falls under the company’s Stylo-series. The handset offers support for features like Screen-off Memo, Pop Lens, and more. The company has unveiled the device in Platinum Gray and Blonde Rose color variants.

LG Stylo 5 price, availability

If you are interested in buying the LG Stylo 5, then you will have to get it in the US via Cricket Wireless. The device is expected to be available via other major carriers soon. The handset 5 carries a price tag of $229.99 (approximately Rs 15,900). This device comes only in 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. At the moment, it is unknown whether the South Korean company will launch the same phone in other markets, including India.

LG Stylo 5 specifications, features

The LG Stylo 5 is equipped with a tall 6.2-inch Full Vision display. The panel operates at full-HD+ (1080×2160 pixels). The newly launched LG device ships with Android 9 Pie operating system. The device draws its power from an octa-core chipset clocked at 1.8GHz. In addition, the company has not mentioned whether a MediaTek or Qualcomm processor is powering the device.

LG is offering its latest phone in 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. There is an option to expand the internal storage up to 2TB via a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the LG Stylo 5 comes equipped with a total of two cameras. At the back, LG has added a single 13-megapixel camera. The setup supports Portrait mode, Gesture Shot, Selfie Light, Auto Shot as well as Google Lens. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies and videos.

Connectivity options on the handset are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and more. There is also a USB Type-C port at the bottom of the phone. Moreover, the LG Stylo 5 is also rated for hearing aids M3 and T3. The latest phone comes packed with a small 3,500mAh battery. Furthermore, the device also offers apps like Pop Memo, QuickMemo+, Draw Chat, Coloring Book and Pen Keeper.