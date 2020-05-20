comscore LG Stylo 6 with 6.8-inch FHD+ display launched: Check specifications
LG Stylo 6 with 6.8-inch FHD+ display launched: Check specifications and other details

The latest Stylo 6 phone from LG offers a triple rear camera setup, 6.8-inch FHD+ panel, MediaTek chipset, and more.

  • Published: May 20, 2020 11:09 AM IST
LG Stylo 6

The LG Stylo 6 smartphone has been launched in the US and you can get it via Boost Mobile. The latest phone from LG offers a triple rear camera setup, 6.8-inch FHD+ panel, MediaTek chipset, and more. As the name of the handset suggests, the LG Stylo 6 comes with a capacitive stylus. It is a successor to the LG Stylo 6 device. Read on to find out everything about the new LG phone.

LG Stylo 6 price, features, and specifications

The LG Stylo 6 handset is priced at $179.99, which is around Rs 13,630 in India.  The company is offering the handset in 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The company has given an option to expand the storage using a microSD card slot. It features three cameras at the back, which includes a 13-megapixel main lens and a 5-megapixel ultrawide shooter.

The horizontally-stacked triple camera setup also has a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is a waterdrop-style notch on the front. It houses a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and videos. LG has added a 4,000mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging tech via USB-C. The LG Stylo 6 sports a 6.8-inch LCD display, which operates at FHD+ resolution. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the rear panel. LG has also added a dedicated hardware button for summoning the Google Assistant.

The handset draws its power from a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. It ships with Android 10 OS with LG custom skin on top. The connectivity options of the device are 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and 3.5mm audio jack. There is a compartment at the bottom of the device, where the stylus is stored. Besides, customers can use the code MEMORIAL2020 at checkout in order to get the device at low price. It will then be available for $143.99, but this offer will expire after May 26.

