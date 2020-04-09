LG teases a new design language for its future smartphones

LG Electronics has just shared a teaser for its unreleased smartphones. This information comes just days after the company revealed that the smartphone is working on a new smartphone series. The upcoming lineup will replace the current G series of devices. In addition, the company also revealed the launch date for the mystery lineup. As previously reported, the new smartphone lineup will land in the market on May 15. The company also revealed that the smartphone will come with Snapdragon 700-series SoC along with 4G connectivity. As noted, it is interesting that LG will not use the top of the line Snapdragon 865 SoC. Now, let’s take a look at the teasers regarding the design. Also Read - LG to launch a new series of phones to replace G-series on May 15: Report

LG teases the design of the upcoming smartphone

The company shared the teaser about the design of its official newsroom. As part of the teaser, LG revealed that it is opting for a “new minimalistic design language” for the new smartphone. The smartphone will look different from the current industry trend. In addition, the company is also going for a “Raindrop” camera module on the back. LG has also opted for symmetrical curves on the back and front of the smartphone. This means that we will see a curved display in the front. The company is calling this the “3D Arc Design”. Also Read - LG G9 ThinQ case renders leak online to hint at design

Watch: OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

Inspecting the concept images, the company has added three circular camera modules on the top left corner of the rear panel. The triple camera setup will also come with a dedicated LED flash unit in descending order by size. Concept images do seem to emulate falling raindrops with this design. Also Read - LG G8X ThinQ Review: Two screens replicating a foldable experience

The primary will sit on the top while the LED flash unit will be at the bottom. We will get a slight bump on the back due to the primary camera. Beyond this, the rest of the camera sensors will be under the glass. Cha Yong-duk, the head of Mobile Communications Design Lab issued a statement as part of the teaser. Yong-duk added, “Our upcoming smartphone will draw on the rich history of classic LG designs which have always been distinctive at first touch.”