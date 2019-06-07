comscore LG teases W series with triple rear camera setup on Amazon India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • LG teases W series with triple rear camera setup on Amazon India
News

LG teases W series with triple rear camera setup on Amazon India

News

LG is preparing to battle its Korean rival Samsung in the online smartphone segment in India with the new W series. The listing shows W series will feature rear camera setup and gradient finish.

  • Published: June 7, 2019 1:00 PM IST
LG W Series Amazon India main

Photo: Amazon India

LG is preparing to compete with Xiaomi, Samsung and Realme in the entry-level and mid-range smartphone segments in India. The Korean company which had bowed out of the fight due to pricing concerns, is now planning to re-enter the world’s fastest growing smartphone market with a brand new series of smartphones. LG is gearing up to launch a new budget-centric smartphone under its “W series” soon. The smartphone is expected to follow in the footsteps of fellow Korean company Samsung and its Galaxy M lineup.

Ahead of its launch, the teaser for LG W Series has gone live on Amazon India, confirming this new series will be online exclusive. The teaser suggests that Amazon India will be the official partner for online sales of LG’s W series. The teaser image for LG W series shows that the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup and use AI to enhance the images. LG is not sharing exact details about this triple rear camera setup but is likely to feature an ultra wide-angle camera in addition to the standard camera and a depth camera.

Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked again ahead of June 11 India launch

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked again ahead of June 11 India launch

LG‘s teaser for the W series focuses on three aspects of mobile photography: wide-angle shot, portrait mode and low light photography. LG says W series will be about maximizing photography with “normal, front camera selfie, night mode, portrait, bokeh and wide angle image capabilities”. The smartphone will be available in three different colors: black, green and a gradient finish that has blue and purple hue to it. Gradient finish was initially available on premium phones only but has now become standard even mid-range smartphones.

The teaser image for the smartphone also shows that it will feature a selfie camera placed at the center of the device and consumers will have the option to customize the notch. There would be an option to hide the notch or select a U-shaped notch or a waterdrop-style notch depending on their liking. With this notch option, LG seems to be offering a choice between the look seen on Samsung or Realme devices. The teaser also confirms that LG W series will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and might offer a glass back finish similar to Nokia 6.1 Plus.

LG is not sharing any additional information about its W series but it does claim that the smartphone will have a “pocket worthy” price tag. This could mean that we are looking at a smartphone in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment, which has become the hotly contested space among smartphone makers. LG was once among the top five smartphone brands in the world but it failed to prepare itself for the challenge from Chinese brands. With the W series, it is making a comeback once again but it has a steep challenge waiting for it.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 7, 2019 1:00 PM IST

Editor's Pick

LG teases W series on Amazon India
News
LG teases W series on Amazon India
PUBG Mobile developer Tencent Games earns around Rs 33 crore a day: Report

Gaming

PUBG Mobile developer Tencent Games earns around Rs 33 crore a day: Report

Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked once again

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked once again

Realme to launch first 5G smartphone in 2019 globally

News

Realme to launch first 5G smartphone in 2019 globally

Reliance Jio Oppo Reno offer: A look at the benefits

Deals

Reliance Jio Oppo Reno offer: A look at the benefits

Sponsored

Most Popular

Nokia 2.2 First Impressions

HP Spectre X360 Review

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

LG teases W series on Amazon India

Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked once again

Realme to launch first 5G smartphone in 2019 globally

Amazon Alexa to soon add support for Hindi language

Google confirms about advanced backdoor Trojan on Android

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

Related Topics

Related Stories

LG teases W series on Amazon India

News

LG teases W series on Amazon India
Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked once again

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked once again
Huawei Week sale on Amazon India: A look at top deals

Deals

Huawei Week sale on Amazon India: A look at top deals
Oppo Reno series to go on sale in India today

News

Oppo Reno series to go on sale in India today
Tata Sky partners with Amazon India to offer video streaming to customers

News

Tata Sky partners with Amazon India to offer video streaming to customers

हिंदी समाचार

आज एक बार फिर सेल पर आएगा Infinix S4, जानें ऑफर और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme C2 को आज दोपहर 12 बजे एक बार फिर मिलेगा खरीदने का मौका, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Vodafone ने पेश किए पूरे परिवार के लिए प्लान, यूजर्स को मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

Vivo भारत में जल्द लॉन्च करेगा अपनी नई Z-सीरीज, गेमिंग और हाई परफॉर्मेंस स्मार्टफोन होंगे शामिल

Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom की भारत में सेल आज से, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

LG teases W series on Amazon India
News
LG teases W series on Amazon India
Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked once again

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked once again
Realme to launch first 5G smartphone in 2019 globally

News

Realme to launch first 5G smartphone in 2019 globally
Amazon Alexa to soon add support for Hindi language

News

Amazon Alexa to soon add support for Hindi language
Google confirms about advanced backdoor Trojan on Android

News

Google confirms about advanced backdoor Trojan on Android