LG teases W series with triple rear camera setup on Amazon India

LG is preparing to compete with Xiaomi, Samsung and Realme in the entry-level and mid-range smartphone segments in India. The Korean company which had bowed out of the fight due to pricing concerns, is now planning to re-enter the world’s fastest growing smartphone market with a brand new series of smartphones. LG is gearing up to launch a new budget-centric smartphone under its “W series” soon. The smartphone is expected to follow in the footsteps of fellow Korean company Samsung and its Galaxy M lineup.

Ahead of its launch, the teaser for LG W Series has gone live on Amazon India, confirming this new series will be online exclusive. The teaser suggests that Amazon India will be the official partner for online sales of LG’s W series. The teaser image for LG W series shows that the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup and use AI to enhance the images. LG is not sharing exact details about this triple rear camera setup but is likely to feature an ultra wide-angle camera in addition to the standard camera and a depth camera.

LG‘s teaser for the W series focuses on three aspects of mobile photography: wide-angle shot, portrait mode and low light photography. LG says W series will be about maximizing photography with “normal, front camera selfie, night mode, portrait, bokeh and wide angle image capabilities”. The smartphone will be available in three different colors: black, green and a gradient finish that has blue and purple hue to it. Gradient finish was initially available on premium phones only but has now become standard even mid-range smartphones.

The teaser image for the smartphone also shows that it will feature a selfie camera placed at the center of the device and consumers will have the option to customize the notch. There would be an option to hide the notch or select a U-shaped notch or a waterdrop-style notch depending on their liking. With this notch option, LG seems to be offering a choice between the look seen on Samsung or Realme devices. The teaser also confirms that LG W series will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and might offer a glass back finish similar to Nokia 6.1 Plus.

LG is not sharing any additional information about its W series but it does claim that the smartphone will have a “pocket worthy” price tag. This could mean that we are looking at a smartphone in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment, which has become the hotly contested space among smartphone makers. LG was once among the top five smartphone brands in the world but it failed to prepare itself for the challenge from Chinese brands. With the W series, it is making a comeback once again but it has a steep challenge waiting for it.