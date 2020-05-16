comscore LG to launch 13 new Q-series phones over the coming months | BGR India
  LG to launch 13 new Q-series smartphones over the coming months
LG to launch 13 new Q-series smartphones over the coming months

The phones themselves feature simple, numbered names, unlike the approach the brand took with the recently launched LG Velvet.

  Published: May 16, 2020 4:38 PM IST
South Korean smartphone brand LG has applied together for 13 new device names. All of these new phones will be reportedly launched under the mid-range LG Q-series. The applications for the names of these devices were recently submitted to the Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service (KIPRIS). Also Read - The futuristic LG Wing with a rotating dual-screen looks like a Tony Stark invention

The phones themselves feature simple, numbered names, unlike the approach the brand took with the recently launched LG Velvet. The names are Q31, Q32, Q33, Q51, Q51S, Q52, Q53, Q61, Q62, Q63, Q91, Q92, and Q93. Filed under the Class 9 category, all 13 phones are expected to be smartphones. All these Q-series devices have current models in the lineup with the exception of the Q30 series. This new series of entries may, in fact, be the replacements of the older LG K10 series. The approach here is to maybe drop the K-series moniker in favor of a newer name taken from the higher-end range. Also Read - LG Velvet goes official with Snapdragon 765G and 5G: Check price, availability

The only phone out of these that there is some information about is the LG Q51, which was actually announced two months ago. This phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 and 3GB RAM along with a 6.5-inch 720p+ display, powered by a 4,000mAh battery. The rest of the new Q-series may be unveiled gradually over the coming months. Also Read - LG Velvet live images and hands-on video leaked from Korean store; check details

In other news, another leak from the brand showed a phone with a form factor that represents the letter ‘T’ when completely opened. This is thanks to a rotating screen. The phone is codenamed the LG Wing. The device will have a 4-inch square display that hides under the main screen. When you flip said screen out, it turns the main display into a horizontal orientation, revealing a new square display alongside it.

When completely opened up, the secondary display resembles two wings opening next to the main screen. This is also what probably gave the LG Wing its name. As per a report by GSMArena, the LG Wing could run a Snapdragon 700 series processor and equip a 64-megapixel main camera sensor.

  Published Date: May 16, 2020 4:38 PM IST

