The phones themselves feature simple, numbered names, unlike the approach the brand took with the recently launched LG Velvet. The names are Q31, Q32, Q33, Q51, Q51S, Q52, Q53, Q61, Q62, Q63, Q91, Q92, and Q93. Filed under the Class 9 category, all 13 phones are expected to be smartphones. All these Q-series devices have current models in the lineup with the exception of the Q30 series. This new series of entries may, in fact, be the replacements of the older LG K10 series. The approach here is to maybe drop the K-series moniker in favor of a newer name taken from the higher-end range.

The only phone out of these that there is some information about is the LG Q51, which was actually announced two months ago. This phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 and 3GB RAM along with a 6.5-inch 720p+ display, powered by a 4,000mAh battery. The rest of the new Q-series may be unveiled gradually over the coming months.

LG Wing in works, to feature rotating dual-screen design

In other news, another leak from the brand showed a phone with a form factor that represents the letter ‘T’ when completely opened. This is thanks to a rotating screen. The phone is codenamed the LG Wing. The device will have a 4-inch square display that hides under the main screen. When you flip said screen out, it turns the main display into a horizontal orientation, revealing a new square display alongside it.

When completely opened up, the secondary display resembles two wings opening next to the main screen. This is also what probably gave the LG Wing its name. As per a report by GSMArena, the LG Wing could run a Snapdragon 700 series processor and equip a 64-megapixel main camera sensor.

