comscore LG bringing T-shaped rotating dual-screen smartphone on September 14
  • Home
  • News
  • LG to launch new T-shaped rotating dual-screen smartphone on September 14
News

LG to launch new T-shaped rotating dual-screen smartphone on September 14

News

A 20-second video from LG showed that the handset's main display could rotate clockwise to reveal a secondary screen under it and create a T-shape design.

  • Published: September 2, 2020 5:14 PM IST
lg-t-shape-dual-screen-smartphone-launch

LG on Wednesday said its new dual-screen smartphone with a rotating form factor will be unveiled on September 14 (11:30 KST) as it seeks to overcome a long slump in its mobile business. A 20-second video from LG showed that the handset’s main display could rotate clockwise to reveal a secondary screen under it and create a T-shape design. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Folding phablet adopts premium like nothing else

“Life gets better in unexpected ways when you discover the unexplored,” LG teased in the video. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Fold: How good are the 2020 upgrades?

Information on LG’s new mobile device, known by its codename “Wing,” has been leaked by tech reviewers in recent days. They predicted the new LG phone to have a 6.8-inch main panel and a smaller secondary screen of around 4 inches. The new smartphone is expected to come with a triple camera setup, with a 64-megapixel main sensor, reports Yonhap news agency. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2's multitasking capabilities revealed

A new report has claimed that the device will launch in the US this fall for around $1,000. According to a report in XDA Developers, the device may be significantly cheaper than earlier reported.

“We can expect the Snapdragon 765, the Snapdragon 765G, or the Snapdragon 768G,” the report said.

LG currently offers a Dual Screen Attachment with some of its top-end smartphones, including the LG Velvet and LG G8x ThinQ. For the project, LG said it has joined hands with global streaming service providers, such as Ficto, Tubi and Rave, to provide better video content for smartphones.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

LG said it will also work with Qualcomm and seek new opportunities with Naver Whale, a web browser developed by South Korea’s top web portal operator Naver.

The company said the Explorer Project is designed for its innovative smartphones only, so its existing premium smartphone lineup will run separately. The company has been trying to turn around its struggling mobile business with new smartphones.

Written with agency inputs

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 2, 2020 5:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Google, Apple develop Exposure Notifications Express
News
Google, Apple develop Exposure Notifications Express
Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro launched with 7nm Mediatek SoC

News

Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro launched with 7nm Mediatek SoC

Facebook will block your content to keep itself safe

News

Facebook will block your content to keep itself safe

Google Pixel 5 and 4A 5G passes FCC certification, launch expected soon

News

Google Pixel 5 and 4A 5G passes FCC certification, launch expected soon

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G and 5G variants get Bluetooth certification

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G and 5G variants get Bluetooth certification

Most Popular

Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

Amazfit PowerBuds review

Logitech MX Master 3 Review

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

LG to launch new T-shaped rotating dual-screen smartphone on Sep. 14

Google, Apple develop Exposure Notifications Express

Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro launched with 7nm Mediatek SoC

Facebook will block your content to keep itself safe

Google Pixel 5 and 4A 5G passes FCC certification, launch expected soon

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Related Topics

Related Stories

LG to launch new T-shaped rotating dual-screen smartphone on Sep. 14

News

LG to launch new T-shaped rotating dual-screen smartphone on Sep. 14
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G and 5G variants get Bluetooth certification

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G and 5G variants get Bluetooth certification
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi Band 5, and more launched in Japan

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi Band 5, and more launched in Japan
OnePlus 8T leaked image spotted in Android 11 DP 4

News

OnePlus 8T leaked image spotted in Android 11 DP 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Fold: How good are the 2020 upgrades?

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Fold: How good are the 2020 upgrades?

हिंदी समाचार

ज़ी समूह ने Pay-Per-View मॉडल के साथ लॉन्च की नई Zee Plex सर्विस

पाकिस्तान ने ब्लॉक किए Tinder समेत 5 डेटिंग एप्स, जानिए क्या है वजह

Infinix Note 7 फोन भारत में 5 कैमरा, 6GB रैम के साथ 16 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Asus ZenBook S फास्ट चार्ज और 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 प्रोसेसर के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Realme 7 और Realme 7 Pro 3 सितंबर को होंगे लॉन्च, जानिए क्या मिलेंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review
Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Features

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020
Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

News

LG to launch new T-shaped rotating dual-screen smartphone on Sep. 14
News
LG to launch new T-shaped rotating dual-screen smartphone on Sep. 14
Google, Apple develop Exposure Notifications Express

News

Google, Apple develop Exposure Notifications Express
Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro launched with 7nm Mediatek SoC

News

Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro launched with 7nm Mediatek SoC
Facebook will block your content to keep itself safe

News

Facebook will block your content to keep itself safe
Google Pixel 5 and 4A 5G passes FCC certification, launch expected soon

News

Google Pixel 5 and 4A 5G passes FCC certification, launch expected soon

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers