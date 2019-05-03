comscore
  LG to launch V50 ThinQ 5G phone on May 10 in South Korea: Price, specifications
LG to launch V50 ThinQ 5G phone on May 10 in South Korea: Price, specifications

LG is reportedly all set to launch its latest V50 ThinQ 5G device in South Korea on May 10. The handset will reportedly start at KRW 1,199,000 (approximately Rs 70,900).

  • Published: May 3, 2019 12:34 PM IST
LG V50 ThinQ 5G

Image credit: LG

LG initially showcased its V50 ThinQ 5G smartphone at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 back in the month of February. The company was supposed to launch the device in the South Korean market on April 19. But, LG decided to put it on hold for a while. The company reportedly pushed back the launch as it was working with Qualcomm and mobile network operators to improve the 5G service in the country.

Now, LG is all set to launch its latest V50 ThinQ 5G device in South Korea on May 10, as per a report by Businesskorea.co.kr. As for the specifications of the handset, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G is equipped with a 6.4-inch pOLED display along with 2K+ (1440 x 3120 pixels) resolution. The device will be powered by Qualcomm’s leading Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with a Snapdragon X50 5G modem.

OnePlus 7 Pro leaked renders confirm two new colors and near bezel-less design

Also Read

OnePlus 7 Pro leaked renders confirm two new colors and near bezel-less design

The chipset is accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. One will also be able to expand the storage using a dedicated microSD card slot. In terms of camera department, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G smartphone bears a triple camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with 2x telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle.

Watch: LG G7+ ThinQ First Look

The front of the device features two cameras with an 8-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide selfie lens. On the connectivity front, the latest LG smartphone comes with the regular Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio socket. The LG V50 ThinQ is kept alive by a large 4,000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging.

Asus Zenfone 6 to debut with notch-less full screen display on May 16; new teaser hints

Also Read

Asus Zenfone 6 to debut with notch-less full screen display on May 16; new teaser hints

There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security purpose. As for the pricing, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G will reportedly start at KRW 1,199,000 (approximately Rs 70,900). The price is valid for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Besides, last month, LG launched its X4 (2019) smartphone in South Korea with a Hi-Fi Quad DAC and a MIL-STD 810G-certified build. It is priced at KRW 297,000 (approximately Rs 18,000).

  • Published Date: May 3, 2019 12:34 PM IST

