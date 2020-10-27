LG has added another pair of wireless earbuds product to its lineup this week. They are called the LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 and come with ultra-violet protection to kill germs. This feature was already present on previous LG earbuds but what the company has finally added is active noise cancellation (ANC). The new earbuds have launched in South Korea for now but other markets are expected to get them soon. Also Read - LG Tone+ Free wireless earbuds with fast charging unveiled: Check features

LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 features

The design of the HBS-FN7 is eerily similar to the FN6 version from the company. The earbuds include silicone ear tips with the stem, giving you the sense of better grip and hold. LG says the design is better suited to give maximum passive noise isolation. The LG FN7 have three microphones that are capable of reading the extra noise coming from all corners and block them.

The sound part of the earbuds are taken care by Meridian, like the previous FN variants. The earbuds pair with the app that has various equaliser modes, letting you set different levels of bass. The built-in battery promises 5 hours with ANC and 7 hours without ANC. This number increased to 15 hours with ANC turned on and 21 hours without ANC when the backup present in the charging case is added to the mix.

The charging case has a new addition. It already has the UV capability that apparently removes germs from the earbuds while charging. And now, the case finally has an LED indicator that tells you how much battery is left in the tank. LG is yet to reveal the price of the Tone Free HBS-FN7 earbuds but going by the feature set, safe to say they’ll compete with the likes of Jabra, Bose, Sony, and Apple.

The new LG earbuds will be offered in Stylish Black and Modern White colours.

Meanwhile, LG had sent out invites for the launch of its swivel screen phone – LG Wing – in India. The South Korean company first unveiled it last month globally, and now it is bringing the phone to India on October 28. Wing smartphone came out of company’s ambitious ‘Explorer Project’. It brings a completely new and unique design. The swivel screen phone has dual screens, one of which can be swiveled to 90 degrees. It is worth noting that you can still use the LG Wing as a regular, one-screen phone. Having two screens makes the device feel slightly thicker and heavier.