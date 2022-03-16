comscore LG Tone Free FP earbuds with UV sanitising case launched: Price in India, specs
News

LG Tone Free FP earbuds with UV sanitising case launched: Price in India, specs

News

LG Tone Free FP earbuds with UV sanitising case, Whispering Mode, IPX4-rated resistance launched in India.

LG Tone Free FP earbuds price in India

LG has added a new audio product to its portfolio in India- the Tone Free FP earbuds that come with ‘UV nanotechnology.’ The new earbuds carry some weird features like UV sanitising case, ‘Whispering Mode,’ among others. Also Read - LG introduces next-gen OLED EX displays with 30 percent brighter panels: Check details

LG Tone Free FP earbuds price in India, availability

The new LG Tone Free FP earbuds price in India is set at Rs 13,990. As for the availability, the earbuds can be purchased via LG online store and select partner channels. The new earbuds from the LG Tone Free FP series will come in two colour options- Charcoal Black, and Pearl White. Also Read - While Indians wait for 5G, Korea is already looking to test 6G

LG Tone Free FP earbuds specs

As mentioned, the LG Tone Free FP earbuds feature ‘UV nanotechnology’ with the earbuds’ pearl-shaped case having ‘ultraviolet lights’ to ‘sanitise’ the earbuds. The earbuds also feature technology from Meridian Audio, the renowned British audio tech company, and LG’s partner in ‘delivering superior sound.’ Also Read - LG announces its first gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, screen with 300Hz refresh rate

The brand cited the partnership with Meridian for the LG Tone Free FP brings ‘Headphone Spatial Processing’ tech to ‘deliver more natural sound to the users.’ The earbuds also get a ‘Whispering Mode’ that turns one earbud into a microphone in a noisy ambience. To activate it, users can download and connect with the Tone Free app from Play Store or Apple Play Store. LG Tone Free also includes an ‘earbuds finder tool,’ IPX4-rated sweat resistance.

The earbuds sport ‘Medical Grade Silicone Ear Gel’ in three different sizes to provide a better fit and comfort. The ear gels are hypoallergenic and reduce skin irritation. LG Tone Free FP earbuds support touch controls and one can switch between ANC and ambient mode with a single tap. Double-tap on either pair triggers the volume setting. As per the company, the ‘Plug and Wireless’ in the earbuds deliver a new sound experience when a Bluetooth source is not available. The device offers up to 24-hour long battery life.

  • Published Date: March 16, 2022 8:39 PM IST

