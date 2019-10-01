comscore LG Tone+ Free wireless earbuds with fast charging unveiled: Features
LG Tone+ Free wireless earbuds with fast charging unveiled: Check features

The company is offering the LG Tone+ Free earbuds in Black and White colors. The earbuds come with a price tag of 259000 won (approximately Rs 15,270).

  • Published: October 1, 2019 1:57 PM IST
LG Tone Free wireless earbuds

LG has unveiled its latest Tone+ Free (HBS-PFL7) wireless earbuds in South Korea. The company is offering the LG Tone+ Free earbuds in Black and White colors. The earbuds come with a price tag of 259000 won (approximately Rs 15,270). The new set of earbuds will go on sale starting from October 28, but users can pre-order it starting from today. The company claims that the newly unveiled earbuds have rich signal processing tech and advanced tuning tech from audio manufacturer ‘Meridian Audio.’ It also reduces digital noise, minimizing distortion.

The LG earbuds have ‘UVnano’ coating as well to prevent it from ultraviolet rays. It also offers support for fast charging tech, allowing you to listen to music for up to one hour with five minutes of charging. When fully charged, it will offer six hours of playback, the company said.

LG has added a regular microphone for voice as well as a noise-canceling microphone. LG claims that it recognizes and analyzes the voice and noise coming from each microphone, and then removes the noise to offer a clearer voice to the caller. The latest earbuds are IPX4 rated. The touchpad on both the earphones lets a user control call, music playback. One can also launch ‘Google Assistant’ using the same. You can hold down the ‘Touch Pad’ and say “Call Mom”, “Let me know my schedule today” and more.

Separately, LG recently launched the G8s ThinQ smartphone as the newest addition to its G8 series in India. LG has priced the G8S ThinQ at Rs 36,990 and it is available for sale as of today. It brings some of the key features first seen on G8 ThinQ, and pairs with “features popular with target consumers.” The G8S ThinQ also features the Z camera solution at the front. It uses a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor for gesture recognition, which can also be used as a biometric recognition option.

