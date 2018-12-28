comscore
  LG unveils high-end Soundbars ahead of CES 2019
LG unveils high-end Soundbars ahead of CES 2019

The soundbars offer support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, that will create a virtual surround sound effect.

  Published: December 28, 2018 2:00 PM IST
As we are nearing CES 2019, tech giants are gearing up to flaunt their innovative smartphones and gadgets. Ahead of the annual show, LG has unveiled its new high-end soundbars with Google Assistant baked-in. The newly launched soundbars come in three different variants, including SL10YG, SL9YG, and SL8YG. As expected, the soundbars offer support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, that will create a virtual surround sound effect. The company has built the soundbars in partnership with Meridian Audio for enhanced audio quality.

Interestingly, LG’s new lineup of soundbars offer AI smart connectivity and voice recognition with the built-in Google Assistant. One can control the LG soundbar and get the work done with just a command such as, “Hey Google, increase the volume,” or “Hey Google, what artist is playing?”

Compatibility with the Google Assistant-enabled smart products make it possible to control connected devices throughout the home via voice command. One can also ask, “Hey Google, ask LG to turn on the air purifier,” to the soundbar to make adjustments without leaving the couch.

As for the pricing and availability details, the information is scarce, but we can expect more details at CES. Besides, the company also asserted that an integrated gyroscope sensor gauges the position of the soundbar (fixed to a wall or on a flat surface) and adjusts sound directionality to deliver the optimal listening experience. LG claimed that “with its distinctive form, LG’s game-changing SL9 picked up a Best of Innovation honor at the 2019 CES Innovation Awards.”

