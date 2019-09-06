comscore LG unveils V50S dual-screen 5G smartphone at IFA 2019: Specs, features
LG unveils V50S dual-screen 5G smartphone at IFA 2019: Check specifications, features

LG said it targets young consumers who want to do more on mobile devices, including games and shopping.

  • Published: September 6, 2019 2:59 PM IST
LG has unveiled a new V50S dual-screen smartphone, which supports 5G connectivity. The company unveiled this phone on the first day of the IFA 2019 tech show, which will end on September 11. LG promoted the new device as a practical way to extend the screen size, without having to actually bend the display itself like Samsung’s Galaxy Fold.

The South Korean giant said it targets young consumers who want to do more on mobile devices, including games and shopping. LG’s new 5G smartphone will be launched in South Korea next month. Notably, the 4G variant of the LG V50S will be available as LG G8X in the coming months, as per the company. While its predecessor V60’s second screen accessory was not available in the US, V50S will come with both screens.

The newly unveiled LG V50S comes with a 6.4-inch display. It features a waterdrop-style notched display. There is also dual rear cameras at the back. The detachable second display has a cover screen on the back to show the date and time. The dual-screen device from LG is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. It is also equipped with in-screen fingerprint recognition as well.

When combined with the second screen, it weighs 326 grams, heavier than Galaxy Fold’s 276 grams. The company says that the new phone upgraded its folding structure by adopting “free stop hinge” technology, which is designed to add the ability to stop and hold the second screen at any position. The smartphone features Korea’s leading portal operator Naver’s Whale mobile browser to allow users to do multiple tasks between different apps seamlessly.

“LG Dual Screen is now a proven form factor, highly regarded for its practicality and the world of multitasking possibilities it opens up,” said Brian Kwon, president of LG’s Mobile Communications and Home Entertainment companies. “We’ll continue to expand the LG Dual Screen ecosystem through strategic partnerships and upgrade our innovation in meaningful ways to bring consumers a differentiated user experience.”

With inputs from IANS

