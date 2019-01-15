LG V40 ThinQ India launch expected soon, to be Amazon exclusive

LG launched its V40 ThinQ flagship back in October 2018 at an event in New York. The smartphone features five cameras and offers the same boombox speakers that we have witnessed on the LG G7 ThinQ. Now, according to a fresh report, LG could soon launch the V40 ThinQ in India, which will be available exclusively via Amazon.

Mysmartprice reported that the LG V40 ThinQ will be available via both online as well as offline stores across the country. While the report doesn’t mention the launch date of the device, but claims that LG could take the wraps off its flagship phone before the end of January. The LG V40 ThinQ is expected to retail with a price label of around Rs 45,000 in India.

LG V40 ThinQ specifications and features

To recall, the LG V40 ThinQ sports a 6.4-inch P-OLED Quad HD+ display. The panel is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. At its core is a 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset, paired with an Adreno 630 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of inbuilt storage. It runs UX 7.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone is expected to get the latest Android Pie OS by the second half of 2019. The device offers a 32-bit Quad DAC, IP68 water and dust resistance, and MIL-STD-810G compliance.

The V40 ThinQ flaunts a triple-lens camera system, consisting of a 12-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor. On the front, you get a combination of an 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual-camera setup. The handset has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, 4G VoLTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and USB Type-C. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The device is kept alive by a 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and fast Qi wireless charging support.