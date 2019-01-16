comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • LG V40 ThinQ will go on sale from January 20 via Amazon India: Launch offers revealed
News

LG V40 ThinQ will go on sale from January 20 via Amazon India: Launch offers revealed

News

Amazon India will be offering 10 percent instant discount on the smartphone for HDFC card users.

  • Published: January 16, 2019 2:22 PM IST
LG-V40-ThinQ-lead

LG’s current flagship V40 ThinQ is finally coming to India. Amazon India has listed the smartphone on its website revealing its availability and launch offers. The V40 ThinQ will be available from January 20 for everyone, but Amazon Prime members will get early purchase option on January 19 at 12:00PM.

As a part of the launch offer, Amazon will be offering 10 percent instant discount for consumers purchasing LG V40 ThinQ using HDFC credit and debit cards. Additional listed offers include, one-time free screen replacement of worth Rs 16,750, extra exchange offer of Rs 5,000, and No Cost EMI.

LG Q9 with Snapdragon 821, 4GB RAM announced in South Korea

Also Read

LG Q9 with Snapdragon 821, 4GB RAM announced in South Korea

The LG V40 ThinQ smartphone was first launched in October 2018 at an event in New York. The top-of-the line smartphone from LG comes with total five cameras. It also offers the boombox speakers like the LG G7+ ThinQ. The smartphone is said to go offline in India as well, and LG is expected to retail it around Rs 45,000. Although, LG has not revealed any launch date as of now.

LG V40 ThinQ specifications and features

To recall, the LG V40 ThinQ sports a 6.4-inch P-OLED Quad HD+ display. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. At its core is a 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset, paired with an Adreno 630 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of inbuilt storage. It runs UX 7.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone is expected to get the latest Android Pie OS by the second half of 2019. The device offers a 32-bit Quad DAC, IP68 water and dust resistance, and MIL-STD-810G compliance.

Watch Video: LG G7+ ThinQ First Look

The V40 ThinQ flaunts a triple-lens camera system, consisting of a 12-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor. On the front, you get a combination of an 8-megapixel+5-megapixel dual-camera setup. The handset has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, 4G VoLTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and USB Type-C. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The device is kept alive by a 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and fast Qi wireless charging support.

You Might be Interested

LG V40 ThinQ

LG V40 ThinQ
Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
12MP, 12MP & 16MP
  • Published Date: January 16, 2019 2:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
LG V40 ThinQ will go on sale from January 20 in India
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp Beta on Android gets group video call shortcut
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite has a mysterious new orb as Season 8 approaches
thumb-img
News
Amazon Fire TV Stick gets Alexa Voice Remote and TV Control upgrade, priced at Rs 3,999

Most Popular

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 2: Sales cross the 2 million mark in about four months

LG V40 ThinQ will go on sale from January 20 in India

WhatsApp Beta on Android gets group video call shortcut

Honor 10 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Amazon Fire TV Stick gets Alexa Voice Remote and TV Control upgrade, priced at Rs 3,999

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

LG V40 ThinQ will go on sale from January 20 in India

News

LG V40 ThinQ will go on sale from January 20 in India
WhatsApp Beta on Android gets group video call shortcut

News

WhatsApp Beta on Android gets group video call shortcut
Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions
Amazon Fire TV Stick gets Alexa Voice Remote and TV Control upgrade, priced at Rs 3,999

News

Amazon Fire TV Stick gets Alexa Voice Remote and TV Control upgrade, priced at Rs 3,999
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24

हिंदी समाचार

LG V40 ThinQ अमेजन पर 19 जनवरी से होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें ऑफर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

शाओमी का 48MP वाला Redmi Note 7 अंदर से दिखता है ऐसा

Yeelight वायरलैस चार्जिंग नाइट लैंप हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

सोनी MWC 2019 में लॉन्च करेगा Xperia XZ4, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

एयरटेल ने अंडमान और निकोबार में शुरू की 4G सर्विस

News

Realme 2: Sales cross the 2 million mark in about four months
News
Realme 2: Sales cross the 2 million mark in about four months
LG V40 ThinQ will go on sale from January 20 in India

News

LG V40 ThinQ will go on sale from January 20 in India
WhatsApp Beta on Android gets group video call shortcut

News

WhatsApp Beta on Android gets group video call shortcut
Honor 10 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

News

Honor 10 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2
Amazon Fire TV Stick gets Alexa Voice Remote and TV Control upgrade, priced at Rs 3,999

News

Amazon Fire TV Stick gets Alexa Voice Remote and TV Control upgrade, priced at Rs 3,999