comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • LG V40 ThinQ launched in India for Rs 49,990; now available on Amazon
News

LG V40 ThinQ launched in India for Rs 49,990; now available on Amazon

News

LG V40 ThinQ can be purchase in two colors Grey, and Blue on Amazon India.

  • Published: January 21, 2019 10:40 AM IST
LG-V40-ThinQ-lead

LG’s current flagship V40 ThinQ is now on sale in India. The South Korean company has priced the V40 ThinQ at Rs 49,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The premium smartphone can be purchased exclusively through Amazon India. It comes in two colors Grey, and Blue.

As part of the launch offer, consumer will get 10 percent instant discount (up to 1,500) on LG V40 ThinQ using HDFC credit and debit cards. Additionally listed offers include, one time free screen replacement of worth Rs 16,750, extra exchange offer of Rs 5,000, and No Cost EMI on all major credit cards and select debit cards. Consumers will also get No Cost EMI option through Bajaj Finserv EMI cards.

LG G7 ThinQ getting stable Android Pie update in South Korea

Also Read

LG G7 ThinQ getting stable Android Pie update in South Korea

The LG V40 ThinQ is company’s top-of-the line smartphone. It was first launched last year in October by LG. The handset comes with total five cameras. It also offers the boombox speakers like the LG G7+ ThinQ.

LG V40 ThinQ specifications and features

To recall, the LG V40 ThinQ sports a 6.4-inch P-OLED Quad HD+ display. The panel is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. At its core is a 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset, paired with an Adreno 630 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of inbuilt storage. It runs UX 7.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone is expected to get the latest Android Pie OS by the second half of 2019. The device offers a 32-bit Quad DAC, IP68 water and dust resistance, and MIL-STD-810G compliance.

Watch Video: LG G7+ ThinQ

The V40 ThinQ flaunts a triple-lens camera system, consisting of a 12-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor. On the front, you get a combination of an 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual-camera setup. The handset has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, 4G VoLTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and USB Type-C. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The device is kept alive by a 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and fast Qi wireless charging support.

You Might be Interested

LG V40 ThinQ

LG V40 ThinQ
Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
12MP, 12MP & 16MP
  • Published Date: January 21, 2019 10:40 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
MWC 2019: Oppo's 10x hybrid optical zoom tech to be showcased live on February 23
thumb-img
News
Facebook developing 'LOL' meme hub to allure teens: Everything you need to know
thumb-img
News
Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse 2019: Here's how to watch live stream in India
thumb-img
News
BSNL now offers 35GB data per day at up to 24Mbps to broadband subscribers

Most Popular

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Moto G7 Play to reportedly feature Snapdragon 625

Samsung to stop local production of Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 in India: Report

Xiaomi to challenge Samsung, Transsion Holdings on Africa soil

Verily gets ECG approval for its study watch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go India launch soon: Report

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

LG V40 ThinQ launched in India for Rs 49,990; now available on Amazon

News

LG V40 ThinQ launched in India for Rs 49,990; now available on Amazon
Amazon Great Indian Sale: Top smartphone deals

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Top smartphone deals
Here's how you can get Samsung Galaxy Note 8 at Rs 39,990

Deals

Here's how you can get Samsung Galaxy Note 8 at Rs 39,990
LG G7 ThinQ getting Android Pie update

News

LG G7 ThinQ getting Android Pie update
Reliance Industries Limited to launch e-commerce platform soon

News

Reliance Industries Limited to launch e-commerce platform soon

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro और Redmi Go स्मार्टफोन भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: 18 हजार से कम कीमत पर मिल रहे हैं ये बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

LG V40 अमेजन पर हुआ बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Super Blood Wolf Moon 2019: चंद्रग्रहण को ऐसे देखें लाइव

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: 3 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं Realme के ये स्मार्टफोन

News

Moto G7 Play to reportedly feature Snapdragon 625
News
Moto G7 Play to reportedly feature Snapdragon 625
Samsung to stop local production of Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 in India: Report

News

Samsung to stop local production of Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 in India: Report
Xiaomi to challenge Samsung, Transsion Holdings on Africa soil

News

Xiaomi to challenge Samsung, Transsion Holdings on Africa soil
Verily gets ECG approval for its study watch

News

Verily gets ECG approval for its study watch
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go India launch soon: Report

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go India launch soon: Report