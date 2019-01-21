LG V40 ThinQ launched in India for Rs 49,990; now available on Amazon

LG’s current flagship V40 ThinQ is now on sale in India. The South Korean company has priced the V40 ThinQ at Rs 49,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The premium smartphone can be purchased exclusively through Amazon India. It comes in two colors Grey, and Blue.

As part of the launch offer, consumer will get 10 percent instant discount (up to 1,500) on LG V40 ThinQ using HDFC credit and debit cards. Additionally listed offers include, one time free screen replacement of worth Rs 16,750, extra exchange offer of Rs 5,000, and No Cost EMI on all major credit cards and select debit cards. Consumers will also get No Cost EMI option through Bajaj Finserv EMI cards.

The LG V40 ThinQ is company’s top-of-the line smartphone. It was first launched last year in October by LG. The handset comes with total five cameras. It also offers the boombox speakers like the LG G7+ ThinQ.

LG V40 ThinQ specifications and features

To recall, the LG V40 ThinQ sports a 6.4-inch P-OLED Quad HD+ display. The panel is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. At its core is a 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset, paired with an Adreno 630 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of inbuilt storage. It runs UX 7.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone is expected to get the latest Android Pie OS by the second half of 2019. The device offers a 32-bit Quad DAC, IP68 water and dust resistance, and MIL-STD-810G compliance.

The V40 ThinQ flaunts a triple-lens camera system, consisting of a 12-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor. On the front, you get a combination of an 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual-camera setup. The handset has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, 4G VoLTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and USB Type-C. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The device is kept alive by a 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and fast Qi wireless charging support.