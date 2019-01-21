LG V40 ThinQ vs OnePlus 6T vs Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Vivo Nex: Price, Specifications compared

LG has quietly launched the V40 ThinQ, the first smartphone with a total of five cameras in India. The smartphone was first introduced in October and is now available in India for a retail price of Rs 49,990. LG V-series has always been aimed at power users looking for a number of camera-centric features not available on rival devices. With the pricing, LG has hit a sweet spot in the premium flagship segment but it has competition for OnePlus 6T, the popular smartphone in the segment, Samsung Galaxy S9, which has received a price cut and Vivo NEX, one of the innovative smartphone design from last year. Here is how the four devices compare in terms of specifications, features and price:

LG V40 ThinQ vs OnePlus 6T vs Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Vivo Nex: Cameras

One reason to even consider buying the LG V40 ThinQ in the first place has to be its camera setup. The smartphone comes with a total of five cameras, three on the back and two at the front. While it may not have the most number of cameras on the back of the device, the crown currently held by Samsung Galaxy A9, the combination of image sensors makes it a unique device. The setup allows users to shoot in focal length ranging from 16mm to 52mm. There is a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.5 aperture, 3-axis optical image stabilization and dual pixel phase detection autofocus.

This primary camera is paired with a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor supporting 52mm focal length with f/2.4 aperture that allows 2x optical zoom, OIS and phase detect autofocus. The third camera is a 16-megapixel ultrawide angle shooter with f/1.9 aperture. The setup is similar to Huawei Mate 20 Pro but lacks versatility of Huawei’s offering which allows for up to 5x hybrid zoom. The camera also comes paired with software centric features includes support for recording videos in V-LOG. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter paired with a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter.

In comparison, the Galaxy S9 features one 12-megapixel camera on the back with variable aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera and Galaxy S9 has proved to be one of the most competitive smartphone camera in the market. OnePlus 6T, on the other hand, has a combination of 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel cameras on the back and a 16-megapixel shooter at the front. While it is cheaper than rivals, it fails to compete with the flagships in the camera department. Vivo also has a unique camera setup with its selfie shooter acting like a pop-up camera. On the back of the device, there are two 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel image sensors.

LG V40 ThinQ vs OnePlus 6T vs Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Vivo Nex: Design and Display

In terms of design, the V40 ThinQ does not differ much from that of G7 ThinQ with aluminum frame and glass at the front as well as rear. It is IP68 water and dust resistant and also comes with MIL-STD-810G certification. It features a 6.4-inch P-OLED display with Quad HD+ resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. All the other devices also feature aluminum frame paired with glass back. The Galaxy S9 looks the most attractive of the pack with its 5.8-inch AMOLED display and Infinity Display design but the Vivo NEX with its pop-up camera is unique in every other respect. The OnePlus 6T has the most practical design of the pack with teardrop notch and 6.41-inch display. The NEX also has an edge by being the device with largest display of the pack, measuring 6.59-inch diagonally.

LG V40 ThinQ vs OnePlus 6T vs Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Vivo Nex: Specifications

The LG V40 ThinQ, OnePlus 6T and Vivo NEX are all powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC while the Galaxy S9 is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos chipset. The OnePlus 6T comes in a total of three different storage options with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. The Galaxy S9, Vivo NEX and LG V40 ThinQ are offered in only one storage option. The LG V40 ThinQ comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage while the Galaxy offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Vivo NEX comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Both OnePlus 6T and Vivo NEX lack support for expandable storage via SD card slot.

Vivo NEX has the biggest battery of the pack here with a 4,000mAh battery while OnePlus 6T offers a 3,700mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy S9 has the smallest battery of 3,000mAh while the V40 ThinQ packs a 3,300mAh battery. All the four devices support 4G LTE and the Galaxy S9 and OnePlus 6T run latest Android Pie. With LG V40 ThinQ and Vivo NEX, consumers will have to live with Android Oreo for some more time.

LG V40 ThinQ vs OnePlus 6T vs Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Vivo Nex: Pricing

OnePlus 6T is the cheapest of the pack here starting at Rs 37,999 but Vivo NEX at Rs 39,990 offers unique design and futuristic tech as well. Samsung Galaxy S9 is priced at Rs 48,900, which is a good price for the overall package. LG V40 ThinQ, with a retail price of Rs 49,990, seems expensive but will appeal to those looking for superior imaging experience.