LG V40 ThinQ update brings new features

LG V40 ThinQ update brings March security patch, new features; check out details

The LG V40 ThinQ update brings the March 2020 Security Patch along with features like a native screen recorder and more.

  Published: April 10, 2020 7:37 PM IST
lg-v40-thinq-official-video-teaser-1

There is some3 good news for users of the LG V40 ThinQ. A new update on the phone has added a couple of much-awaited features to the device. The update comes with the build number PKQ1.190202.011. The update brings some useful features and the foremost is support for Voice over Wi-Fi. The VoWiFi calling service was recently introduced in India and it has been growing in popularity since. The update will bring the feature to the phone. Also Read - LG V40 ThinQ users in India are finally getting Android 9 Pie update

Moreover, the update also brings additional features. Other than that, the update brings Google’s Digital Wellbeing to the LG V40 ThinQ. The Digital Wellbeing additions include features like Wind Down and a Focus Mode. These are dedicated to reducing and controlling the time you spend on your smartphone, which in excess amounts could be bad for your health. The update also adds a native screen recorder to the LG V40 ThinQ. Also Read - LG V40 ThinQ Review: The underrated flagship

The update is 710MB in size and also brings Google’s security patches from March 2020. While it is April and many brands are already getting the latest security patch, it is likely the Coronavirus pandemic disruption that has caused the delay in the update coming to the LG V40 ThinQ. Note that the rollout of the update will take place in phases and you may not see it immediately. Also Read - LG V40 ThinQ vs OnePlus 6T vs Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Vivo Nex: Price, Specifications compared

The update also brings a new bug pointed out by an XDA member. The phone’s battery graph is not visible since the new update. Hence, it is also possible that LG might soon roll out another update to fix this. Meanwhile, the current update may be pulled back.

Another recent good news for LG V40 ThinQ users was that the phone is now closer to getting Android 10. While the LG phone has still not got its Android 10 update, the kernel sources for the same were recently published online. This could likely mean that the official Android 10 update could be in its final developmental stages.

  Published Date: April 10, 2020 7:37 PM IST

