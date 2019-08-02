LG India is finally rolling out the Android 9 Pie update for its LG V40 ThinQ users in India. The company has already rolled out the update in other countries including the United States, Europe, and South Korea. According to the report, LG is also rolling out a new firmware for the device along with Android 9 Pie. This means that users can expect a number of new features beyond the usual Android 9 Pie goodies. The update roll out in India comes about a month after LG initially released it in the United States.

LG V40 ThinQ Android 9 Pie update details

According to a report by GSMArena, the update package comes with PKQ1.190202.001 build number. V40 ThinQ users will have to download a 1.5GB file to get the latest goodies. The report also revealed that the update comes with July 1, 2019, Android Security Patch which is relatively new. The new firmware brings a number of new features including YouTube Live streaming, Penta shot feature, Chine shot, and Part Slo-mo. In addition to these improvements in the camera app, the firmware also brings Dual app feature to the operating system.

The major Android 9 Pie changes that LG V40 ThinQ users will get include Adaptive battery, and adaptive brightness. Other changes include app actions, app slices, gesture navigation, and Digital Wellbeing including app timers. The update download screen also indicates that the update version is V20a-JUL-15-2019. It is currently rolling out as an Over The Air update and should reach all V40 devices in coming weeks. If you are an LG V40 ThinQ user then you should head to System Update section in the Settings app.

Don’t worry if you don’t see an update prompt as it is likely rolling in an incremental method. This means that the company is rolling out the update in a phased manner. If can’t wait for the coming weeks, you can try the LG Bridge software to install the latest software.

Features LG V40 ThinQ Price 49990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.4-inch, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1440 x 3120 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM and 128GB storage Rear Camera 12MP, 12MP & 16MP Front Camera 8MP & 5MP Battery 3,300mAh

