  LG V40 ThinQ, V35 ThinQ and V30 series to get Android Pie update
LG V40 ThinQ, V35 ThinQ and V30 series to get Android Pie update

LG has announced plans to update four smartphones with Android Pie in second quarter.

  • Published: April 8, 2019 3:08 PM IST
LG V40 2

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

LG is among Google’s OEM partners with the worst reputation for release of software updates. While Google released Android Pie update in August last year, the Korean company has released the update so far only for two smartphones – the G7 One and G7 ThinQ. Now, it has confirmed that the newest version of Android will be released for four more smartphones by June this year. The company has announced that Android Pie update will be released for these four models – the V30, V30S ThinQ, V35 ThinQ and the V40 ThinQ.

The Korean company has not confirmed in what order the update will be rolled out to these devices, and neither is there any word on exact dates for the release of update. The schedule is also pertaining to these devices sold in LG’s home market of South Korea. The company has not shared details for the release of this update in other global markets where these devices are sold. In a statement, LG also mentions that the schedule of upgrade can be changed according to development and telecom approval procedure.

LG V40 ThinQ Review: The underrated flagship

LG V40 ThinQ Review: The underrated flagship

In the second quarter of 2019, LG plans to release Google security updates under priority. The LG V40 ThinQ, in addition to security updates, will offer improved talkback function. After the release of security updates, LG plans to release Android Pie as an OS upgrade for these devices. The Pie release was expected to change the state of Android software update but it has failed from achieving that ambition.

Despite being released in August, Android Pie did not show up in distribution charts until October and Google itself has failed to update the chart for more than five months now. Android Nougat is still the leader with a market share of 28.2 percent and it is followed by Android Oreo and Android Marshmallow with 21.5 percent and 21.3 percent respectively. While LG starts pushing out Pie for its flagship V-series smartphones, Google will be completing its Android Q test and release the final version.

  • Published Date: April 8, 2019 3:08 PM IST

