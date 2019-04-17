LG V50 ThinQ 5G launch pushed back because of performance reasons

South Korean smartphone maker and electronics giant LG has made a new announcement regarding its first 5G smartphone, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G. The company has delayed the launch of the device in the South Korean market, it announced. As previously reported, LG was all set to launch the device in South Korea on April 19. The announcement about the launch date happened months after the company initially showcased the device at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 back in February. LG has not revealed the new launch date for the device which may indicate that the company may need some time before it is ready to launch the device in the market.

LG clarified that performance is the reason why the company is pushing back the launch. The announcement was initially reported by GSMArena. Diving further in the reasons for the delay, the company stated that it needs “to further optimize” the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and the included X50 5G modem. According to LG, these optimizations are necessary for the company to provide an “enhanced experience for LG V50 ThinQ 5G users.

Watch: Android Q First Look

It also added that LG is working with Qualcomm and mobile network operators in South Korea to improve the 5G service and how the LG V50 ThinQ 5G runs on the network. To recap the specifications of the device, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G comes with a 6.4-inch pOLED display along with 2K+ (1,440 x 3,120 pixels) resolution. As previously mentioned, the device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC along with up to 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage along with a dedicated microSD card slot.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a triple camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel sensor with 2x telephoto lens and a third 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle. The front of the device comes with a dual camera setup with an 8-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide selfie lens. In terms of connectivity options, it comes with the usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio socket. LG V50 ThinQ comes with a 4,000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging and a fingerprint scanner on the back.