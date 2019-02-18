LG's first 5G V50 ThinQ smartphone surfaced online with Sprint branding

Last year, LG partnered with Sprint to develop and deploy 5G capabilities, and offer 5G devices to the carrier. Now, the smartphone maker is reportedly set to unveil its upcoming 5G smartphone in the first half of 2019. The forthcoming smartphone is not said to be LG G8, but LG V50 ThinQ.

A render has surfaced online showing off the supposed LG V50 ThinQ smartphone with Sprint’s 5G branding on the rear side, as per an image leaked by Evan Blass. The image doesn’t throw light on much of the details apart from the triple rear camera setup, two front cameras and a notched display.

But, the image shows the time and date of February 24, hinting that the company might be planning to launch the device just ahead of MWC 2019. The upcoming 5G handset is expected to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and a large enough 4,000mAh battery. The SoC will be assisted by an additional X50 5G modem. With the V50 ThinQ, users will also get a vapor chamber cooling system, that is said to be 2.7 times larger than the heat pipe in the LG V40 ThinQ.

It is said to offer a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, similar to what we have seen on the LG V40 ThinQ. The render also suggests that the rear panel of the LG V50 ThinQ wouldn’t differ much from its predecessor in terms of design. Besides, Samsung is also expected to show off its 5G-enabled device alongside the flagship Galaxy S10 lineup in San Francisco on February 20.

Watch: LG G7+ ThinQ First Look

Separately, LG launched its LG V40 ThinQ in January 2019. The handset comes with a starting price of Rs 49,990 in India. The smartphone features a 6.40-inch display with a resolution of 1440×3120 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core 10nm Snapdragon 845 SoC, clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 2TBGB via a microSD card. It runs the old Android 8.1 operating system.

On the photography front, the LG V40 ThinQ bears a 12-megapixel (f/1.5, 1.4-micron) primary camera and a 16-megapixel (f/1.9, 1.0-micron) secondary camera at the back. There is a combination of an 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel front shooters for capturing selfies. It is kept alive by a 3,300mAh battery.