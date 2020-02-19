comscore LG V60 ThinQ 5G with Android 10 spotted on Geekbench | BGR India
LG V60 ThinQ 5G Geekbench listing confirms Android 10 with Snapdragon 865 SoC

The benchmark database reveals that the upcoming V60 ThinQ 5G phone from LG will ship with the latest Android 10 OS out of the box.

  Updated: February 19, 2020 7:25 PM IST
LG W30 Review (4)

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing a few details about the phone. The benchmark database reveals that the upcoming 5G phone from LG will ship with the latest Android 10 OS out of the box. The device with model number LM-V600N is actually a successor to the LG V50 ThinQ 5G as it sports model number LM-V500N.

The listing suggests that the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC. The listing hasn’t mentioned the SoC’s name, but the motherboard is listed as “kona,” which is a codename for the Snapdragon 865. GSMArena reported that the device could launch in 8GB RAM option as hinted by listing. The LG V60 ThinQ 5G was reportedly scheduled to launch later this month at the now-canceled MWC.

If previous leaks and rumors are to be believed, the LG V60 ThinQ smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup at the back. The phone will also offer at least one camera sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), along with a standard telephoto and ultra-wide lenses. The LG V60 ThinQ will reportedly have a 5,000-mAh battery capacity.

Furthermore, the LG V60 ThinQ will come with a 3.5 mm headphone jack. That shows the return of the 32 bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC audio feature, which has been a mainstay in LG premium devices since the LG G5. Like the LG ThinQ V50, this smartphone will also carry a dual-screen accessory with an improved folding structure to offer a better dual-screen experience.

The smartphone could feature four-channel microphones around the unit, which is located above the rear camera, on the top of the smartphone, and at the side of the rear camera. It will also have a significant overhaul design change from the previous LG smartphones, with a selfie camera in the middle inside a notch.

Features LG V50 ThinQ 5G
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
OS Android 9 Pie
Display P-OLED-6.4-inch QHD+-1440 x 3120 pixel
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP, 12MP telephoto, 16MP ultra wide
Front Camera 8MP, 5MP ultra wide
Battery 4,000mAh

  Published Date: February 19, 2020 7:16 PM IST
  Updated Date: February 19, 2020 7:25 PM IST

