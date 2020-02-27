LG V60 ThinQ 5G launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC

South Korean electronics giant LG has just launched its latest smartphone on the international stage. This latest device to land is the flagship LG V60 ThinQ 5G smartphone. As part of any regular announcement, the company revealed the specifications, launch timeline of its flagship smartphone. LG clarified that the device will roll out in important markets across North America, Europe, and Asia starting next month. In addition, the company did not share any information about the pricing of the smartphone. Given that the smartphone is a 2020 flagship, it does run Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. We also get the much-hyped 5G connectivity with included Snapdragon X55 modem.

LG V60 ThinQ 5G specifications

Before we dive into the specifications, it is interesting to note that V60 will come with the dual-screen accessory. This means that users will not have to buy this accessory separately. In addition, it is likely to feature slightly improved hardware complementing the smartphone. Now, let’s talk about the specifications. V60 ThinQ 5G comes with a 6.8-inch P-OLED display panel with FHD+ resolution and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Snapdragon 865 SoC with X55 5G modem, 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. LG has also added a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G comes with Android 10 along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, and USB Type-C port. The highlight of the device is that it still features a 3.5mm headphone socket. LG has also added a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC with 3D Sound Engine. Talking about the camera, we get a 64-megapixel primary sensor along with a 13-megapixel sensor with a “Super Wide” lens. LG has also added a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor on the back. Moving to the front, the device features a 10-megapixel sensor for selfies.

V60 also comes with a 5,000mAh battery along with Quick Charge 4.0 support. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, MIL-STD 810G compliance, FM Radio, and IP68 water and dust resistance. Interested buyers will have the option to either get the Classy Blue color or the Classy White color. Moving to the LG Dual Display, we get a similar display with a built-in USB Type-C port and a 360-degree hinge.