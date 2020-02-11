LG V60 ThinQ Smartphone leaked online

LG’s smartphone division struggled a lot in 2019, as the company lost over $850 million in the mobile division. Although, LG is still committed to making its mobile business profitable by expanding its range of smartphones and introducing new innovative phones.

The company was likely to launch the LG V60 ThinQ, the successor to the LG V50 ThinQ 5G, at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2020, but the company announced a few days ago that it will cut-back from the event amidst the fear of the coronavirus outbreak. Now the well-known leaker, Evan Blass, has published some promotional images of the LG V60 ThinQ smartphone taken from a leaked video.

Watch: Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

The two images surfaced online reveals some of the key features of the device. The smartphone will feature four-channel microphones around the unit, which is located above the rear camera, on the top of the smartphone, and at the side of the rear camera. It will also have a significant overhaul design change from the previous LG smartphones, with a selfie camera in the middle inside a notch.

In terms of camera, the LG V60 ThinQ smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup at the back. The phone will also offer at least one camera sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), along with a standard telephoto and ultra-wide lenses.

The LG V60 ThinQ will reportedly have a 5,000-mAh battery capacity. Furthermore, the LG V60 ThinQ will come with a 3.5 mm headphone jack. That shows the return of the 32 bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC audio feature, which has been a mainstay in LG premium devices since the LG G5.

LG V60 ThinQ features, specifications (expected)

According to a previous leak and rumors, the LG V60 ThinQ is likely to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and support 5G connectivity. Like the LG ThinQ V50, this smartphone will also carry a dual-screen accessory with an improved folding structure to offer a better dual-screen experience.