Dual-Screen smartphones seem to be the next big thing in the industry. The possible reason that LG is working on such devices with foldable form-factor is to push the manufacturing material and technology to its limits. LG is likely to unveil its new flagship dual-screen smartphone at MWC 2020 in Barcelona next year.

The latest rumors give us a glimpse at the possible device, which is rumored to come with an improved second screen attachment support, GSMArena reports. This upcoming dual-screen smartphone is tentatively called LG V60 ThinQ. The device is also rumored to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and offer 5G connectivity support.

This isn’t the first time that LG is introducing a dual-screen smartphone. The company recently launched the LG G8X ThinQ smartphone in India. The device also comes with a Dual Screen accessory, which added an optional second-screen to the handset.

LG G8x ThinQ features, specifications

LG G8x ThinQ smartphone adopts the ‘free stop hinge’ technology, which is designed to add the ability to stop and hold the second screen at any position. As for specifications, the LG G8X ThinQ features a 6.4-inch FullVision OLED display with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Opting for the Dual Screen adds another display with the same size and resolution. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU along with an Adreno 640 GPU.

For photography, there’s a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 12-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel f/1.9 selfie camera.

The LG G8X ThinQ packs a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is also IP68 certified making it dust and water-resistant to some levels.