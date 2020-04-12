Smartphone manufacturer LG is planning on bringing a new series of smartphones to the market. The new series will focus on “distinctive designs and tactile elegance to set itself apart”. The first phone in the series will be called the LG Velvet. According to the brand, the LG Velvet will feature unique design elements including a new raindrop camera and a symmetrical, flowing form factor. Also Read - LG V40 ThinQ update brings March security patch, new features; check out details

LG's aim with the new Velvet device is to create a device that is both pleasing to look at and premium to the touch. The new product roadmap promises to be different from smartphones that look more and more alike, bar the technical specifications. The smartphone could prove to be a fresh design in a market slowly turning to monotonous designs, set apart only by minimal changes and under-the-hood specifications.

The LG Velvet will be the first device to implement the company's new branding strategy for its mobile devices. The brand also plans on ditching the alphanumerical nomenclature in favor of familiar and expressive names. The brand believes this will help the consumer capture the essence of the device best suited for his or her personality. The name "Velvet" is also intended to evoke images of "lustrous smoothness and premium softness", which the brand says are two key characteristics of the new phone.

“Our new branding reflects current trends of addressing the unique personal tastes and emotions of the individual with a greater emphasis on design,” said Chang Ma, Senior Vice President of product strategy at LG Mobile Communications Company. “It’s a more intuitive approach that we are confident will resonate with today’s consumers and help us to establish a clearer brand identity,” he added.

LG had recently also teased a new smartphone series that will be replacing its G series of smartphones. As previously reported, the new smartphone lineup will land in the market on May 15. The LG Velvet appears to be this very new phone. As per earlier reports, the phone will be a mid-range device and not a flagship-level one. LG has also opted for symmetrical curves on the back and front of the smartphone. This means that we will see a curved display in the front. The company is calling this the “3D Arc Design”.

LG Velvet expected specifications

If previous reports are to be believed, the LG Velvet could feature a Snapdragon 700 series SoC with 4G connectivity. Hence, it is likely that this could be the Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 720G. The phone will also have a triple-camera setup on the rear.